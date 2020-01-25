Wooten: In Roy Williams’ 880th, all he wanted was No. 9

CHAPEL HILL — Five tries later, Roy Williams passed Dean Smith with win No. 880 on Saturday afternoon.

The 94-71 thumping of Miami in a matchup of the ACC’s 15th and 13th place teams was mostly a yawner throughout. Carolina thoroughly dominated the crippled Hurricanes and their six available scholarship players, notching season bests for points, field goal percentage and assists. The 24-point halftime lead was the largest of the season — for any point of any game.

“I desperately wanted No. 9 for this team,” Williams said deflecting a question about passing his mentor. “I’m being honest. Hopefully I’ll live after I quit. And someone will say, yeah, you won some games.”

And when they do, there won’t be any harping on how long it took, or how many injuries Carolina had this year, including its best player being sidelined for the last 10 games.

Cole Anthony should return at some point. When he was playing in November and December, the Tar Heels had few other options — or at least, any that were consistently producing. One upside of his absence is senior Brandon Robinson and junior Garrison Brooks have emerged as threats.

Still, Williams recalled a conversation with the late John Wooden to explain how he coaches for the season as a whole, yet doesn’t look beyond the next game on the schedule.

As his postgame remarks wound down he wrapped that up, and with genuine tone, saying he doesn’t even know whom Carolina plays after Monday. He smiled as he stood adding with a raised eyebrow, “I do know who we play Monday.”

That would be N.C. State. And everybody knows the kind of one-sided record Ol’ Roy’s teams have in that one — 30-4 at Carolina, 35-4 including his time at Kansas.

Sunday will be a practice for the Wolfpack, and Monday will be the short trek to PNC Arena.

Saturday was his 880th, and Williams said this one was all about his team. He’s right, they all are. And they needed this one. They’ve needed another one for two months.

Winning helps confidence, and Carolina had beaten only UCLA and Yale since a trip to the Bahamas in November.

November!

“For the most part, they’ve come to practice and tried,” Williams said of his team.

He expects nothing less the rest of the way, no matter the injuries for his team or the opponent.

“Some good things happened to us today,” he said.

Amen to that.

Enjoy 880, coach. Monday comes soon enough.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

