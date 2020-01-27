Larrell Murchison, the product of East Bladen High School who finished his collegiate career at N.C. State, played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday.

The game bills itself as the beginning of the NFL Draft. Murchison, whose college career began at Louisburg, was noted positively by many draft observers throughout the week.

Murchison’s two-year career with the Wolfpack included 11 sacks among 80 tackles, 20 of which went for losses. He had a leaping interception from his defensive tackle spot against Florida State as a junior, an agile move that helped get him into the eyes of NFL executives. He also had three fumble recoveries.

He exchanged tweets Sunday afternoon with N.C. State legend Torry Holt, a first round draft choice — sixth overall — by the Rams in 1999. Holt’s tweet to Murchison: “@Murchboy92 nice job yesterday @seniorbowl game, practice carried over, like that spin move too, keep improving.”

To which the 6-foot-3, 290-pounder replied, “Yessir thank you 100 100.”

Holt went on to an 11-year career, 10 years in St. Louis with the Rams and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars, winning a Super Bowl ring, being named all-pro once and seven trips to the Pro Bowl.

The NFL Draft begins April 23 and will be held this year in Paradise, Nevada. EnterSports Management, in a Jan. 6 tweet, announced it had signed Murchison as a client.

The scouting combine, an intense job interview for NFL prospects held each year in Indianapolis, is Feb. 23-March 2. The official invite list has yet to be announced.

The Associated Press

N.C. State’s Larrell Murchison hits a practices dummy as the North squad runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl on Wednesday. The product of East Bladen High earned valuable praise throughout the week prior to Saturday’s game, and got a congratulatory tweet Sunday from former Wolfpack wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Torry Holt. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_larrell-murchison-senior-bowl-012820.jpgThe Associated Press

N.C. State’s Larrell Murchison hits a practices dummy as the North squad runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl on Wednesday. The product of East Bladen High earned valuable praise throughout the week prior to Saturday’s game, and got a congratulatory tweet Sunday from former Wolfpack wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Torry Holt.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal