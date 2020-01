BLADENBORO — East Bladen topped West Bladen 21-14 in junior varsity girls high school basketball Monday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles built a 13-7 lead entering the final period and climbed to 6-4 in the Three Rivers Conference and 8-4 overall.

Mariah Smith and Brianna Phillips each scored seven points for the victoros. West Bladen was paced by Mikala Wright with five points and Xia Phair with four.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_basketball4.jpg