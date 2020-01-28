BLADENBORO — Crippling turnovers never got them. Neither did a most unique scoring show from arguably the Three Rivers Conference’s most prolific player.

East Bladen rose out of the depths of a 20-point whipping from a mediocre guest three nights earlier to beat rival West Bladen on the road Monday night, prevailing 60-41 for just its second win since Thanksgiving.

Senior Tyre Boykin, a Division I mid-major signee, scored all 41 for the Knights to establish a career high and add another chapter to his sensational three-sport prep legacy. West Bladen did nothing special to set it up, running its offense and getting shots from many players, but none were ever accurate, and nobody else ever so much as reached the free throw stripe.

Defensively, East Bladen did as most do. Boykin rarely moved without two or more defenders in close proximity, even against the Eagles’ zone, and juniors Zach Meares and Lefrederick Wooten said the plan was to “contest everything” and “not let him get hot.”

They did and he did.

First-year head coach Aking Elting’s victory-starved Eagles were resilient. Not seeing a full-court press didn’t hurt.

“Last Friday, it was like we met for the first time,” Wooten said. “Tonight, we played like we had been together for years.”

Wooten scored 15 points, and Meares and junior RaSean McKoy had 14 each. Senior Javant McDowell, agile at 6-foot-6, yanked 15 rebounds.

“This is a really big sigh of relief,” Meares said. “To come in, and beat them by a lot, we needed that.

“We really put ourselves in position to get rebounds and make free throws. Javant’s 15 rebounds helped a lot.”

East Bladen dropped in 22 of 34 foul shots, or five fewer points than they scored all of Friday from the whole court. That included 14-of-22 in the final period, with Meares perfect on eight attempts.

The Eagles’ depth was limited. Meares came off the bench, and rotated throughout with senior Tayshaun Berkeley, junior Jacob Priest, McKoy, McDowell and Wooten. Senior Juwan Baldwin only played after halftime.

Boykin had two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and another in each of the last two periods.

“It’s normal for him to play like that,” Wooten said, though it wasn’t normal to see the University of Missouri at Kansas City recruit make only 11 of 22 foul shots.

The atmosphere was vibrant, the Castle filled to capacity, vocal and left with a broken bleacher seat by a visiting cheerleader. Knights senior Nolan Bryant echoed the sentiment of many, indicating his team embraced the arena created.

“We try to treat it like another game,” he said.

His team’s leader “had a great performance,” Bryant said. “We tried to run through our sets.”

Boykin is average 26.5 points per game in league play, 24.3 overall. His high games are 32, 35 and 41, with nine times at 25 or more.

Bryant paid credit to East Bladen’s performance, and junior teammate Josh Lewis added the Knights know they have mistakes to shore up.

“We’ve played better,” he said in reference to a stretch that now includes losses in 11 of 12 games, “but we can do better. We’ve got to work hard.”

Only eight teams make the Three Rivers tournament, and East Bladen left their rivals on the outside looking in by moving to 2-9 in the league, 3-13 overall. West Bladen is 1-10 and 5-13, respectively.

The adversaries have another date on Valentine’s Day.

And though the Eagles may not have been getting favorable outcomes on the scoreboard this season, Wooten said their expectations never wavered.

“It’s a relief,” he said, “but we expected to win.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen's Tyre Boykin (5), looking for room around Jacob Priest, scored 41 points on Monday night against East Bladen.

West Bladen’s Tyre Boykin (5), looking for room around Jacob Priest, scored 41 points on Monday night against East Bladen. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen's RaSean McKoy goes for a layup in the second half of Monday's victory over West Bladen.

East Bladen’s RaSean McKoy goes for a layup in the second half of Monday’s victory over West Bladen. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen's Tra'shawn Ballard grabs a rebound and looks for room amid East Bladen's Javant McDowell (22) and Jacob Priest.

West Bladen’s Tra’shawn Ballard grabs a rebound and looks for room amid East Bladen’s Javant McDowell (22) and Jacob Priest. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen's Zach Meares finds himself trapped and needing a timeout against the guard of Tyre Boykin (5) and Tra'shawn Ballard.

East Bladen’s Zach Meares finds himself trapped and needing a timeout against the guard of Tyre Boykin (5) and Tra’shawn Ballard.

EAST BLADEN (60) — Lefrederick Wooten 15, RaSean McKoy 14, Zach Meares 14, Javant McDowell 5, Tayshaun Berkeley 4, Juwan Baldwin 4, Jacob Priest 4. WEST BLADEN (41) — Tyre Boykin 41, Josh Lewis, Shy’ron Adams, Nijeah McKoy, Xayvon Davis, Tra’shawn Ballard, Gary Parker, Jadacus Register, Donovan Stone, Deonte Lacey, Nolan Bryant. East Bladen 10 11 17 22 — 60 West Bladen 11 5 11 14 — 41