BLADENBORO — Second place belongs to East Bladen.

Two of the best in the Three Rivers Conference delighted a capacity crowd at the Castle on Monday night. East Bladen, as they’ve done all but once since the schools opened in 2001, downed West Bladen 45-35 in girls high school basketball but certainly not without a tussle that was far closer than the final score would indicate.

Head coach Patty Evers’ squad claimed the battle behind unbeaten St. Pauls for second place, blowing a six-point lead from the first quarter and rallying from a three-point halftime deficit. The Lady Eagles won their seventh straight and moved to 10-1 in the loop and 16-3 overall.

West Bladen, with just one home game remaining, lost its five-game winning streak, falling to 9-2 and 12-4, respectively.

“They’re a fast team,” Lady Eagles’ senior Patience Ward said. “They don’t have height, but Lord, they’ve got speed. It was back-and-forth, both teams, it was up and down.”

Foul trouble was gradual, most significant when Lady Knights’ sophomore Haley George and East Bladen senior Lorna Mendell each left in the second quarter with three. The guests had more firepower for the situations, sparked off the bench by freshman Anna Grey Heustess.

“We had to push through it,” Ward said of various in-game adversities. “When it’s close, you can’t get down and give up. We made some huge free throws.”

West Bladen never found the range after intermission. Senior Mikayla Meadows scored twice in the third quarter, George returned from a long stay on the bench with another bucket late in the period, and fourth quarter floor shots fell only for senior Kasee Singletary from deep and freshman Rylee Chadwick.

It was a contrast to a first half in which West Bladen held the perennial league power without a field goal for more than seven minutes, peeling off nine points in a row in a 12-2 burst to lead 19-15.

“We were working as a team,” Meadows said. “We communicated and we moved the ball well.”

East Bladen rallied ahead on a pair of 3-pointers from sophomore Maya McDonald early in the third quarter. Ward’s three-point play generated the largest lead for either team, 36-27. Singletary’s 3-pointer with 4:08 to go pulled the hosts within 38-34 but would be the Lady Knights’ final field goal.

“The intensity, the pressure, we should have kept up with it,” Singletary said. “We slacked off and that cost us the game. There was a lot of messed up defense, and we missed layups.”

After intermission, Ward scored 12 of her 16 points and McDonald tossed in 10 of her 13. Singletary’s nine and Meadows’ eight points led West Bladen.

East Bladen was 17 of 27 at the foul line; West Bladen, with fewer attempts down low, made 7 of 12.

Players from both teams reveled in the atmosphere of a packed gym before junior varsity play ever finished, and moments throughout that incited boisterous partisan fans.

“When you play this rivalry,” Ward said, “there’s always going to be nerves, especially with it packed and sold out. We had to overcome it.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Mikayla Meadows gets a loose ball in front of East Bladen’s (from left) Anna Grey Heustess, Lorna Mendell and Maya McDonald. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_wb-eb-g2-013120.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Tied up on a rebound are East Bladen’s Anna Grey Heustess (11) and West Bladen’s Rylee Chadwick in front of (from left) Hannah Pait and Lorna Mendell. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_wb-eb-g3-013120.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen head coach Patty Evers gives her team instructions during a fourth-quarter timeout. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_wb-eb-g4-013120.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen head coach Brian McCleney gives his team instructions during a fourth-quarter timeout. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_wb-eb-g5-013120.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Kasee Singletary’s pass is defended by East Bladen’s Maya McDonald during Monday night’s 45-35 Lady Eagles win. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_wb-eb-g1-013120.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Kasee Singletary’s pass is defended by East Bladen’s Maya McDonald during Monday night’s 45-35 Lady Eagles win.

EAST BLADEN (45) — Patience Ward 16, Maya McDonald 13, Alexus Mitchell 7, Anna Grey Heustess 5, Katie Evans 2, Lorna Mendell 1, Maegan Burney 1, Abbie Cross, Sara Gargala. WEST BLADEN (35) — Kasee Singletary 9, Mikayla Meadows 8, Haley George 5, Seniah Johnson 4, Rylee Chadwick 3, Elexis Corrothers 2, Lainey Autry, Hannah Pait 4, Essance Murphy. East Bladen 13 5 11 16 — 45 West Bladen 7 14 6 8 — 35