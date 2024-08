CERRO GORDO — East Bladen rolled past West Columbus 34-11 in junior varsity girls high school basketball Tuesday night.

The second win in as many nights for the Lady Eagles included 10 points from Lavada Jackson and seven from Mariah Smith. Makayla Dixon added six and Calise Jackson five.

East Bladen has won four straight since a two-game skid, climbing to 7-4 in the Three Rivers Conference and 9-4 overall.

