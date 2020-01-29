CERRO GORDO — One night after humbling its arch rival, East Bladen’s challenge of the league co-leader ended with a 54-41 defeat in boys high school basketball.

The Eagles, who won at West Bladen 60-41 on Monday, trailed 31-16 at intermission. The Vikings won their eighth straight and were led in scoring by Winston Mason and Tyquawn Johnson with 12 points each.

Details on East Bladen were not made available.

East Bladen, which treks to Fairmont on Friday, fell to 2-10 in the Three Rivers Conference and 3-14 overall. West Columbus is 10-1 in the league, tied with Whiteville, and 16-2 overall.

