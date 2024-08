FAIRMONT — East Bladen’s four-game winning streak was snapped on the road Friday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles lost to Fairmont 22-16 in junior varsity girls high school basketball. The teams were deadlocked at 11 through halftime, and each only scored a point in the final period.

Makayla Dixon led the guests with eight points. Lavada Jackson added six and Mariah Smith had the other deuce.

The Elizabethtown cagers are home Tuesday against St. Pauls.

