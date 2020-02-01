FAIRMONT — First place is on the line Tuesday when East Bladen hosts St. Pauls.

Senior Patience Ward scored 26 points to lead the Lady Eagles past Fairmont 59-35 in girls high school basketball Friday night. East Bladen has won nine in a row since a loss to St. Pauls, and is 12-1 entering the clash with the unbeaten Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Eagles prevailed building a 29-15 halftime lead and extending it each of the last two quarters.

Sophomore Maya McDonald added 15 points, sophomore Alexus Mitchell had seven and freshman Anna Grey Heustess four.

Geogianna Waters and Paris Bethea led the Lady Golden Tornadoes with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

East Bladen’s nine consecutive wins matches their start to the season. The Lady Eagles are 18-3 overall, 12-1 in the Three Rivers Conference and alone in second place.

Maya McDonald

