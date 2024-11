FAIRMONT — East Bladen lost at Fairmont 54-42 on Friday night in boys high school basketball, its seventh loss in eight outings.

The Eagles are 3-15 for the season, and 2-11 in the Three Rivers Conference. They next host St. Pauls on Tuesday.

Fairmont moved to 10-10 on the year, 8-5 in the league.

No details were made available to the Bladen Journal.

