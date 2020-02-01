WHITEVILLE — Xayvon Davis, a lanky 6-foot-9 transfer, is making progress.

Other teammates of heralded senior guard Tyre Boykin did as well Friday night.

West Bladen tumbled 69-51 at Whiteville in boys high school basketball, ending a week in which Boykin scored all 41 of his team’s points against rival East Bladen and coming two weeks before the regular season ends.

Eight players were in the scoring column. But the Knights are still looking to climb out of the cellar of the nine-team Three Rivers Conference in order to make its tournament. They traveled home with a third consecutive defeat and 12th in 13 outings, a 1-11 mark in the league and a 5-14 ledger overall.

Encouraging was the improved play of Davis near the basket.

“He’s come a long way,” Boykin said. “He can rebound. Colleges are starting to show interest.”

He’s playing basketball on the prep level for the first time, and head coach Travis Pait thought enough of his potential to add him to the mix. He started for the second time Friday.

“I’ve still got a lot to do,” he said of his improvement. “I feel I’ve progressed pretty good so far.”

Pait agreed.

The big man has stretches of showcasing fundamentals Pait has taught. Friday he kept a vertical stance, defended and blocked a player of similar height. One play later, the hands and arms leaned over, and he took a whistle for a foul.

Davis scrapped for loose balls, and he showed poise near the rim tipping rebounds to himself and teammates. His skill set is not polished, but it flashes a high ceiling from time to time.

“He’s getting better,” senior Tra’shawn Ballard said. “He’s scoring more points, getting rebounds, and keeping his hands up on defense.”

Speaking of scoring more, the Knights collectively did much better than Monday. In fact, having five different players score in the third quarter was the most in a period since seven tallied in the fourth quarter of a 15-point loss to Fairmont five games ago.

Boykin again led the Knights, this time with 23. Ballard fired in a pair of 3-pointers, Davis had five points and junior Jadacus Register tallied five.

West Bladen played without junior Shy’ron Adams.

The Wolfpack put four in double figures scoring: K.J. Hall 16, Ervin Moore 13, Wendell Smith 12 and John Baldwin 10. With West Columbus’ upset loss to St. Pauls, Whiteville moved into sole possession of first place in the Three Rivers Conference at 11-1. It is 12-4 overall.

West Bladen trailed 26-6 early in the second quarter, cut the deficit to 13, but was behind by about 20 most of the rest of the way.

“We didn’t match their intensity,” Boykin said. “We didn’t do it early. At times we played hard, and at times, we didn’t.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen head coach Travis Pait works the sideline Friday night in Whiteville.

West Bladen's Donovan Stone ties up Isaiah Currie during Friday night's game at Whiteville.

Josh Lewis (left), Nijeah McKoy (center) and Tra'shawn Ballard of West Bladen corral Whiteville's Ty Moss.

Xayvon Davis, a 6-foot-9 first-time player, goes low to scrap for a basketball with Whiteville's John Baldwin.

WEST BLADEN (51) — Tyre Boykin 23, Tra’shawn Ballard 6, Xayvon Davis 5, Jadacus Register 5, Josh Lewis 4, Nijeah McKoy 4, Gary Parker 2, Donovan Stone 2, T.J. Smith, Deonte Lacey, Nolan Bryant. WHITEVILLE (69) — K.J. Hall 16, Ervin Moore 13, Wendell Smith 12, John Baldwin 10, Ty Moss 8, Antonio McFadden 4, William Godwin 4, Noah Harvey 2, Xavier Singletary, Zion Wilson, Xavier Singletary, Isaiah Currie, Jakeim Carmichael. West Bladen 6 10 18 17 — 51 Whiteville 24 10 24 11 — 69