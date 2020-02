ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen was defeated by visiting St. Pauls 23-19 on Tuesday afternoon junior varsity girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles were denied their 10th win of the season despite scoring 15 points after intermission. The hosts were led in scoring by Makayla Dixon with six and Mariah Smith with four.

East Bladen is 7-6 in the Three Rivers Conference and 9-6 overall.

