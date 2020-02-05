Struggling Eagles humbled by St. Pauls

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Freshman Malcolm Bolden defends St. Pauls' Caleb Henderson on Tuesday during the Eagles' 60-48 loss. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen junior Zach Meares blocks the path of St. Pauls' Zarron Glover on Tuesday night. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Lefrederick Wooten makes the steal from St. Pauls' Jeyvian Tatum on Tuesday night during the Eagles' 60-48 loss. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost its third straight since going on the road to knock off its arch rival, falling 60-48 to St. Pauls in boys high school basketball on Tuesday night.

Played before a fast-emptying gym after the scintillating battle for first place between the schools’ girls teams, the Eagles managed just 14 points in the first 16 minutes and struggled as a unit against ball pressure. Javant McDowell, a 6-foot-6 post presence who delivered a big game in the team’s last win against West Bladen, did not score.

Senior guard Corey McKoy tallied 17 points and junior wing Zach Meares added 12 for first-year head coach Aking Elting’s club. The two were the only Eagles to make floor shots in the first half; for the game, only senior Tayshaun Berkeley joined them in making more than one field goal.

The hosts were a meager 12-for-24 at the foul line.

St. Pauls’ Waltay Jackson and Emonta Smith each scored 13 points in a balanced attack. The guests benefitted from 26 East Bladen fouls, hitting 27-of-37 at the charity stripe.

The Eagles, remaining one shy of last year’s win total, fell to 3-16 for the year and 2-12 in the Three Rivers Conference entering Friday’s matchup at East Columbus. East Bladen has lost 36 of 43 since the start of 2018-19, and 95 of 121 since the 2014-15 team achieved the program’s last 10-win season.

St. Pauls climbed a step closer to first place by virtue of its win and Red Springs’ upset of Whiteville. The Bulldogs, who visit West Bladen on Friday, are 10-3 in the Three Rivers and 16-5 overall, with three dates remaining and one of those against the Wolfpack. Whiteville now shares the league lead with West Columbus, each with two league losses.

ST. PAULS (60) — Waltay Jackson 13, Emonta Smith 13, Caleb Henderson 8, Erickson Emanuel 6, Jeyvian Tatum 4, Anthony Campbell 4, Zarron Glover 4, Eric Malloy 2, Josh McNair 2, William Ford 2, Joshua Henderson, Marqueise Coleman, Issac Garner, Kelvin Oxendine. EAST BLADEN (48) — Corey McKoy 17, Zach Meares 12, RaSean McKoy 5, Juwan Baldwin 4, Lefrederick Wooten 3, Jacob Priest 3, Tayshaun Berkeley 2, Javant McDowell, Weston Hodge, Donevin Keith,. St. Pauls 15 12 19 14 — 60 East Bladen 5 9 16 16 — 48

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

