CERRO GORDO — West Bladen’s second half rally was denied by host West Columbus 74-54 on Tuesday night in boys high school basketball.

The Knights of ninth-year head coach Travis Pait faced a large deficit on the road for the second straight outing, trailing 26-12 in the first quarter and by 18 before halftime The guests closed within three in the second half before the first-place Vikings pulled away.

Senior Tyre Boykin led West Bladen with 23 points. Returning to action after resting an injury, junior Shy’ron Adams added seven. Junior Josh Lewis scored six.

West Columbus was led by Brandis Kelly with 16 points. Tyquawn Johnson and Winston Mason scored 14 each, and Keywone Sumpter 10.

West Bladen’s fourth straight loss since a 40-point win at Lakewood dropped the squad to 1-12 in the Three Rivers Conference and 5-15 overall. The Knights have won just once in the last 53 days, have lost 25 of their last 30 dating to a year ago, and have lost 34 of 51 since the program’s 18-win season in 2016-17.

The team observes Senior Night on Friday when St. Pauls visits.

West Columbus moved into a first-place tie at 11-2 in the league with the help of Whiteville’s upset loss to Red Springs. The Vikings are 17-3 overall.

