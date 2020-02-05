Singletary’s 24 paces West Bladen over West Columbus

CERRO GORDO — West Bladen recovered from back-to-back losses by triumphing over West Columbus 42-28 on Tuesday evening in girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights of third-year head coach Brian McCleney got a sizzling 24 points from senior Kasee Singletary. Senior Elexis Corrothers added 11 points and freshman Rylee Chadwick six.

Haley Brown paced the Lady Vikings with 15 points.

West Bladen is 10-3 in the Three Rivers Conference and 13-5 overall. The Lady Knights host St. Pauls for Senior Night on Friday.

West Columbus fell to 1-12 in the loop and 1-18 on the season.

