ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Baseball League will host a steak dinner fundraiser on Friday evening.

The benefit event will be held at the Elizabethtown Primary School, with steaks ready at 4 p.m. A reverse raffle and auction begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for reverse raffle tickets, and that includes two steak dinners. A single steak dinner is $12, and walk-ups are welcome.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_dixie-youth-baseball.jpeg