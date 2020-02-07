BLADENBORO — The final home game for seniors at West Bladen High School will have to wait.

Storms in the area in the last 24 hours kept Robeson County schools closed on Friday, forcing the postponement of tonight’s game between West Bladen and St. Pauls in the Knights’ Castle.

The teams will now meet Wednesday.

Both schools are scheduled to play Tuesday and Friday of next week, including final night rivalries.

Athletics Director Patty Evers confirmed this morning East Bladen remains scheduled to visit East Columbus tonight.

