HEARTBREAK! Eagles lose lead of eight in fourth quarter

LAKE WACCAMAW — Only 2.1 seconds remained and the play would start with an inbounds pass from midcourt.

East Bladen’s Javant McDowell, a 6-foot-6 junior, was to come off a pick and receive it.

East Columbus defended the move and junior Zach Meares was left to do his best with what became an off-balance shot well beyond the 3-point line. When it missed, the Eagles were saddled with a heartbreaking 37-35 defeat in which they failed to hold an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, and in the final 70 seconds got no other shots while committing four turnovers.

“Hopefully he could get the ball and make something happen,” Meares said of the final play.

He was gracious to explain outside a distraught locker room filled with frustration. The Eagles are 20 games into the Aking Elting era, a long season having only produced three wins amid challenges offensively in the game’s fundamentals — protecting the basketball, putting it in the hoop, and big men keeping the ball high and not being left needing to dribble.

Player rotation and combinations have been many. Defensively, they’ve mostly played zone and McDowell and 6-5 senior Juwan Baldwin provide rim protection. Junior RaSean McKoy advantageously plays long and rangy in the zone. They are comfortable not trying to increase the game’s pace, the lower scoring games more suited to help achieve victories.

And the Eagles nearly got this one.

Instead, a fourth straight loss left them 2-13 in the Three Rivers Conference and 3-17 overall, a win shy of last year’s total. Next up is Senior Night on Friday and a West Bladen squad East has beaten by 19.

The Gators had lost three of four coming in, plus they were clipped 39-38 when they visited Elizabethtown on Jan. 7. They are 3-11 in the Three Rivers, 10-12 overall and have season splits with each of the teams — West Bladen is the other — jockeying for the last two spots into the league tournament.

The guests made five third-quarter field goals, or one less than the rest of the game combined, to surge ahead 29-24 entering the final eight minutes. The Eagles were outscored 12-2 to close, with the Gators getting the final six unanswered.

Tahjir Melvin’s putback with six seconds left broke a tie at 35, and as the teams began the rush toward East Bladen’s end a referee blew his whistle with 4.1 seconds showing.

“They thought I called a timeout, but I didn’t call a timeout,” Elting said of the moment, and what was explained to him after a meeting of the three referees.

The Eagles were given the ball at halfcourt in front of their bench and the clock was shortened to 2.1 seconds.

“I guess they estimated there were two seconds left on the clock instead of four,” Elting said. “I don’t know where they got it from. But, it’s just lapses — turning the ball over. We can’t blame every game on the refs.”

For the majority of the fourth quarter, the Eagles went with junior Lefrederick Wooten, McKoy, McDowell and Baldwin; Meares, senior Tayshaun Berkeley and junior Donevin Keith alternated in the other spot.

Julius Rivera banked in a 3-pointer with 1:10 to go to pull the hosts within 35-34. The Senior Night crowd roared approval of its opponent’s three turnovers prior to Melvin making the second of two foul shots with 22.4 seconds left that tied it.

The Eagles inbounded to McDowell and East Bladen bailed him out of a double-team with a timeout, but Rivera came out of that break with a steal anyway. He missed a one-and-one, but the Gators never lost control, coming away with the lead on the strength of two offensive rebounds, the second of which was Melvin snaring and following with the game-winner.

“We played hard, I just hated we gave up a lead toward the end,” Elting said.

Baldwin said the Eagles’ defense keyed the third-quarter surge from a 15-11 halftime deficit.

“The defense led to our offense,” he added.

Wooten paced East Bladen with 15 points, making all nine of his free throws. The rest of the team was 3-for-9 on foul shots, and only four players made a field goal.

Rivera and Melvin led the Gators with nine points each. The inside presence of C.J. Freeman was as pivotal in the first half as Rivera’s play on the perimeter was in the second.

Elting said the Eagles wanted to stay with what had worked in the third quarter, the formula that built the fourth-quarter lead to eight.

“Sometimes we get out of what is working, and I have to bring them back,” he said. “Sometimes it’s hard to do that with this group. I’m still proud of them.”

Eagles lose lead of eight in fourth quarter

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

EAST BLADEN (35) — Lefrederick Wooten 15, Javant McDowell 8, Zach Meares 5, RaSean McKoy 4, Juwan Baldwin 2, Jacob Priest 1, Donevin Keith, Tayshaun Berkeley, Corey McKoy, Malcolm Bolden. EAST COLUMBUS (37) — Julius Rivera 9, Tahjir Melvin 9, C.J. Freeman 7, Jamar Williams 4, Tony McPhail 4, J.T. Junious 2, Jaquan Radford 2, Trey Brown, Robert Williams. East Bladen 7 4 18 6 — 35 East Columbus 10 5 9 13 — 37

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

