LAKE WACCAMAW — East Bladen held off host East Columbus 22-20 in junior varsity girls high school basketball Friday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles prevailed behind 11 points from Makayla Dixon and four from Mariah Smith. East Columbus was held to two points in the third quarter.

East Bladen carries an 8-6 mark in the Three Rivers Conference and 10-6 mark overall into the season finale against West Bladen on Friday.

