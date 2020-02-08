Ward reaches 1,500 points in East Bladen win

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Alexus Mitchell searches for a teammate against the guard of Aziya Barr. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Sara Gargala boxes out for a rebound during Friday night's 47-21 thumping of East Columbus. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Maya McDonald follows through on a free throw Friday night. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen head coach Patty Evers moved to 528-126 in her 24-year career with Friday's 47-21 win at East Columbus. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Patience Ward (right) scored 19 points and moved past the 1,500-point mark on Friday. - -

LAKE WACCAMAW — Senior Patience Ward has joined a rare group in East Bladen High School’s modern-day record book.

The senior guard passed the 1,500-point mark on Friday night in a 47-21 win at East Columbus in girls high school basketball. The Cape Fear Community College signee is sixth all-time in scoring, and has the distinction of having collected more than 700 rebounds, 400 steals and 100 assists.

The Lady Eagles had no trouble moving within one win of yet another 20-win campaign under the direction of 19th-year head coach Patty Evers, who recorded her 528th triumph against just 126 defeats. East Bladen flexed its way through different defenses, seldom pressed and flashed a variety of combinations that at times highlighted the expected returning nucleus to the program next year —sophomores Alexus Mitchell and Maya McDonald, and freshman Maegan Burney on the perimeter, and freshman Anna Grey Heustess and junior Sara Gargala in the post.

Two others that will be key to next year, junior Lilly Lin and freshman Karli Priest, also got increased playing time.

Ward led all scorers with 19 and Mitchell had 13. McDonald grabbed nine rebounds, had eight assists and made three steals. Senior co-captain Abbie Cross flashed her deft left-handed touch a couple of times.

But overall, “We didn’t shoot good today,” Mitchell said.

In fact, the Lady Eagles didn’t do many things well, Mitchell and Ward said. They were playing a day after severe weather wiped out practice, and three nights after a very intense meeting with unbeaten St. Pauls that went to overtime.

“We just didn’t have a lot of motivation,” Ward said. “We were dragging, it was hot in there, and we were just not motivating ourselves like we usually do.”

Still, East Bladen led 31-10 at intermission. The outcome was never really in doubt.

Both players said it was accurate to say East Bladen “played down” to the competition, a Lady Gators’ squad that is 3-10 in the Three Rivers Conference and 8-12 overall.

East Bladen rose to 13-2 and 19-3, respectively. The Lady Eagles will try to secure their eighth straight 20-win season, and 15th overall, on Friday when West Bladen visits for Senior Night.

Sanauwa Campbell, Aziya Barr, June Baldwin and Lazaydia Flowers each scored four points for the Lady Gators.

In addition to remaining motivated, Mitchell and Ward say the Lady Eagles also have one other key on their mind as the postseason looms.

“Defense is the key to everything,” Ward said. “As long as our defense is working our offense will come along.”

EAST BLADEN (47) — Patience Ward 19, Alexus Mitchell 13, Maya McDonald 5, Abbie Cross 4, Katie Evans 2, Aaniyah Jackson 2, Anna Grey Heustess 2, Lilly Lin, Karli Priest, Maegan Burney, Sara Gargala, Lorna Mendell. EAST COLUMBUS (21) — Sanauwa Campbell 4, Aziya Barr 4, June Baldwin 4, Lazaydia Flowers 4, Giovanna Bellamy 3, T Keaton 2, Asya Graham-King, Sierra Strickland, Dasha Parker. East Bladen 12 19 11 5 — 47 East Columbus 6 4 9 2 — 21

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

