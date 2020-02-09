CHAPEL HILL — Five years and a day after the death of Dean Smith, teams in college basketball’s greatest rivalry played one of its greatest games.

Duke beat Carolina 98-96 in an overtime classic on a Saturday night that celebrated 100 years of evenly played games. Perhaps fittingly, just as Smith’s teams never seemed out of any game, this one included a stunning rally.

Only it was Duke, not the Tar Heels, delivering the staggering knockout punch. Or more to the point, Tre Jones flinging one off the rim, then draining a running jumper to force overtime. Wendell Moore made a defensive play with 12 seconds left and scored at the overtime buzzer to win it.

The highlight reels will show the sequences forever.

“We talk about it, but he made not a good play, but an amazing play,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “That was one of those clinic things.”

So was the coaching job by Smith’s protege. Roy Williams, in a season of struggles, had his team preventing Duke from shooting 3-pointers and seldom making the ones they did get. His squad responded with a shooting performance for the ages, better than 59 percent in the first half with a game-long revival of the mid-range jumper by reserves Christian Keeling and Justin Pierce.

The 12-loss Tar Heels’ lead was 13 with less than five minutes to go against the No. 7 team in the country seeking its 20th win. Seventeen missed free throws eventually did more than haunt them.

“Our locker room is crushed,” Williams said.

He assured he wasn’t disappointed in his team, but he acknowledged the excruciating pain of the outcome.

“We need to play better, and not have the kind of mistakes we had,” Williams said. “Today, I saw the team I thought we were going to have in the preseason.”

That was when they were ranked ninth in the country, a long time and a lot of injuries ago.

“The bottom line,” he said, “is we have to be tough enough to step up and make the free throws.”

Both coaches lauded their opponent.

“Absolutely incredible game,” Krzyzewski said. “To have an incredible game means you have great performances by both teams. Carolina was outstanding. I thought they were going to run us out of the gym. The crowd was great. I don’t know what’s happened the whole year, but they were Carolina tonight.”

And when it got late Duke was like Smith’s Carolina teams of old, Krzyzewski’s Duke teams of the 21st century — rallying from what seemed like an impossible deficit.

“In the last minute of overtime, we somehow had this adrenaline push, led by our captain,” said the game’s all-time wins leader. “I’m proud of my guys. Hellacious game. Terrific win for us, and I know it’s a tough defeat for them. I thought they played great. Not good — great.”

Reminded of Smith, he paid homage both in words and through his Catholic faith, making the sign of the cross with his right hand before speaking. He worried aloud he would begin to cry as he talked about his friend.

“Once we started winning at the level he won at all the time, I understood him, and he knew I understood him,” Krzyzewski said. “You don’t break a sprint record, or any record, unless you’re running with the best. I think both of our programs have made each other better.

“I’ll be forever grateful to him. He was the one in the room when they were choosing the Olympic coach that said, ‘It should be Mike.’”

He repeated what he’s said many times before, that his program grew by emulating Carolina — an ultimate sign of respect. A moment later, he closed saying, “As a man, we should all aspire to be who he was.”

A day after the anniversary of Smith’s death in the building that bears his name, the Tar Heels were taken down at the buzzers of regulation and overtime by the Blue Devils. They imitated Carolina, coming from nowhere with a miracle rally. It wasn’t 1974, eight down with 17 seconds to go, but certainly it was from what looked like sure defeat.

When it was done, Krzyzewski did like Smith — congratulating all involved on their efforts, paying genuine respect for the competition.

“This is as tough a place for us to play in as any,” Krzyzewski said. “The fans and the locations are two of the reasons why it’s the most storied rivalry. There’s a passion and emotion that their fans brought. We felt it tonight.”

And Duke responded in classic fashion.

