DURHAM — He stopped on the court with his name on it, turned to the packed indoor stadium and applauded. He waved his arms for them to get louder.

And as he did, the Duke Blue Devils ran merrily down the sideline in front of the Cameron Crazies slapping five, soaking in the adoration.

Mike Krzyzewski turns 73 years young on Thursday, and two birthday presents are in — an “epic” rivalry triumph over Carolina followed 48 hours later by a 70-65 clipping of No. 8 Florida State.

His wish for everyone else? To enjoy the highs and satisfaction of accomplishment in whatever we do, just as coaching gives it to him 40 years after he arrived on this campus of Collegiate Gothic and Georgian architecture.

He’s constructed a blue-blood of a program, complete with all the advantages imaginable. Yet for each of his teams, they are new. They are one time around the block.

Then the faces change.

His is the one that doesn’t.

So when the No. 7 Blue Devils had come out like a house afire, struggled through some fatigue, then blitzed the Seminoles in the final 8-plus minutes, the head coach wanted to be sure everyone realized what had happened.

“I love my team. I love my guys,” he said. “These guys are developing. They were terrific tonight. Not many teams would have won tonight after Saturday.”

And then he paused ever so briefly before adding, “I wish you could feel what I feel. You get your moment through them.”

The kids delivered plenty.

Tre Jones further emboldened his role as the team’s backbone. Jordan Goldwire again gave him relief defensively late in the game to help his offense — just like in Saturday’s 98-96 overtime thriller in Chapel Hill.

Javin DeLaurier with 52 seconds left and Matthew Hurt with 11.7 to go had the biggest rebounds on opposite ends of the court. Alex O’Connell scored five of his seven points when the legs of teammates were weary midway through the second half and the Seminoles’ misses allowed for separation when all points seemed to dangle just out of Duke’s reach.

“That was huge for those guys to come up with those big plays,” Goldwire said. “Our guys were stepping up when we needed them.”

Jones, like the coach, sees the development.

“It shows our mental toughness being able to put that game behind us,” he said. “It started when we got back Saturday and got off the bus. Sunday, we were focused on this game.”

Should anyone think Krzyzewski is aging and the end is in sight, his unbridled joy as he replayed moments in the previous two hours says otherwise.

He talked a bit at length about the fans and the appreciation they should have for what unfolded before them, and he made sure to clarify it was by no means a knock on their performance.

“I think our fans need to know what the hell happened,” he said of the postgame pause on Coach K Court. “We don’t go to the supermarket and buy these things. They weren’t bad, but you have to be more hungry. Not for me, for these kids! It’s their first time.

“We’ve been spoiled to watch Zion and Tatum and Bagley play. We have an old-fashioned team, and we need to be hungry. They were good — we just needed more.”

That’s what he sees in his team. They’re very good, and they want to be better.

“Overall, we were pretty damn strong,” he said.

As Hurt recalled his pivotal rebound in the last dozen ticks, he acknowledged his subpar play in recent games and then gave a shake of his head.

“People call me a shooter and a scorer,” he said. “I want to be more than that. I want to make winning plays.”

So do his teammates.

Duke had a bunch of them in this 48-hour stretch. The coach knew it and wanted to be sure everyone else understood it. This was the end to 10 days, three of four games on the road — all Duke victories.

Happy birthday, Coach K.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_alanwooten-3.jpg The Associated Press

Duke guard Tre Jones (left) chases the basketball with Florida State guard Trent Forrest (3) during the first half on Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke prevailed 70-65, wrapping up four wins in 10 days. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_duke-florida-state-1.jpg The Associated Press

Duke guard Tre Jones (left) chases the basketball with Florida State guard Trent Forrest (3) during the first half on Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke prevailed 70-65, wrapping up four wins in 10 days.