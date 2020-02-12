TABOR CITY — West Bladen dropped a 58-42 decision to South Columbus on Tuesday night in boys high school basketball.

The Knights trailed 36-22 at intermission on the way to their fifth consecutive defeat. West Bladen is 5-16 overall and 1-13 in the Three Rivers Conference entering tonight’s last home game against St. Pauls.

Senior Tyre Boykin scored 24 points to lead the guests. Senior Tre’shawn Ballard, juniors Shy’ron Adams and Donovan Stone, and freshman Gary Parker each added four points.

Jaquan Jordan led the Stallions with 13 points. Riley Hewett scored 12 and Cameron Etheridge 10. The victory lifted the hosts to 9-12 overall and 6-9 in the Three Rivers.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_basketball2-1.jpg

Bladen Journal