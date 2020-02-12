TABOR CITY — West Bladen has the program’s most wins in seven years.

The Lady Knights crushed South Columbus 34-12 on Tuesday night in girls high school basketball, earning the team’s 14th win against just five losses. The Lady Knights are 11-3 in the Three Rivers Conference and host St. Pauls tonight in their regular season home finale.

West Bladen hasn’t won 14 games in a season since the 2012-13 team coached by Pam Stephens logged a 20-7 worksheet. The Lady Knights won another 13 games the following the season.

Senior Kasee Singletary scored eight of her game-high 10 points as the Lady Knights took a 20-2 lead at intermission. Sophomore Haley George added eight points and senior Seniah Johnson seven.

Kaylee Etheridge and Bree Scott led the Lady Stallions with four points each.

The rematch of a Jan. 10 game in Bladenboro was nothing like the first meeting, when the teams had 57 fouls called and West Bladen attempted 49 of the 71 free throws. South Columbus was whistled for just 15 fouls and West Bladen was 8 for 19 at the foul line Tuesday.

