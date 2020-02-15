Victory Bell is back in county football rivalry

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal The Bladen County Victory Bell is back in the football series between East Bladen and West Bladen high schools. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file In August, head coaches Robby Priest (left) and Jon Sherman posed with the first Bladen County Victory Bell. It had been pulled from a storage shed for the occasion, a spot where it rested for several years unnoticed. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Ready to pull back the curtain on the new Bladen County Victory Bell were (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Ready to pull back the curtain on the new Bladen County Victory Bell were (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Unveiling the new Bladen County Victory Bell are (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Unveiling the new Bladen County Victory Bell are (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Unveiling the new Bladen County Victory Bell are (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alexis Allen, senior cheerleader at East Bladen High School, read about the demise of the Bladen County Victory Bell on BladenJournal.com, started a petition and on Friday night joined classmate Conner Pate (rear) and school administrators in the unveiling of a new bell. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal The Bladen County Victory Bell gets its first public ringing from Supertintendent Dr. Robert Taylor on Friday night following the unveiling. The bell was brought back to the football series between East Bladen and West Bladen. Alexis Allen (left), senior cheerleader for the Eagles, started a petition after learning from BladenJournal.com about its discontinuance. At right is West Bladen Principal Dr. Peggy Hester, who was part of the ceremony with East Bladen Assistant Principal Heather Thompson (not pictured). - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Once defeated, it now stands re-created and tall.

The Bladen County Victory Bell, an award for the winner of the football game each year between East Bladen and West Bladen high schools, is back in the series. Eagles senior cheerleader Alexis Allen authored a petition to bring it back that generated support from both schools’ communities after the bell had been confirmed discontinued by principals from both schools and Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor on the week of the November game.

Friday night, with a full house in the Eagle’s Nest to watch the final regular season basketball games between the rivals, the new bell was unveiled. From quiet ending of tradition to an inspiring civics lesson from a student, the bell’s chapters of football stories have something extra.

“I thought it wasn’t going to do anything,” Allen said of the petition.

Instead, it led to a Valentine’s Day moment at center court where Taylor, West Bladen Principal Dr. Peggy Hester and East Bladen Assistant Principal Heather Thompson joined Allen and East Bladen senior Conner Pate in pulling back a black covering that showed a new look.

The bell has the colors of both schools, the new base a wood color but far less heavy than the original. Scores are imprinted from each football game, the lone win for West Bladen in the series’ 2001 first game followed by East Bladen victories ever since. It is portable, with wheels at the base.

Somewhere resting in peace is an all white bell with black lettering, a wood base that was heavy, and a football rivalry’s first symbol of supremacy that was hard to move around.

When introduced as the schools opened for the 2001-02 year, the bell was to be awarded to the victor and that school would be responsible for its display, including travel to the next year’s game. A few years ago, it reached West Bladen for the game and the accounts of what happened after that spider webs in different directions. Generally, the schools agreed it was cumbersome to transport and could simply be displayed at the county office.

It just never got there.

The bell was pulled out of a shed at West Bladen in August for the Bladen Journal to snap a preseason preview section cover photo; the bell was featured between head coaches Jon Sherman and Robby Priest. Its appearance was sad, and the image was cropped to help. A blue corroded look from fertilizer stained the base; the white paint was rusted and peeled in spots.

The week before the big game, four students at East Bladen went to West and retrieved it. But once school administrators learned of the plot, the bell was sent to the county maintenance department for storage.

Two days before East Bladen won 42-6, a story was posted on BladenJournal.com — this newspaper’s website — confirming from school leaders that the bell had been permanently silenced. While recent games included T-shirts saying the teams were playing for it, the bell wasn’t physically there and administrators said in the story it hadn’t been used in several years.

Allen read the story, and after a classroom chat with a friend, took action.

“I just felt the adults took it away and nobody knew until that article came out,” she said in November. “I just wanted students’ voices to be heard.

“I wasn’t meaning to be disrespectful of any administrators, or anything like that, and I wasn’t expecting nearly 1,500 signatures.”

Taylor threw his support behind the student. The East Bladen carpentry class and Signlogic of downtown Elizabethtown attempted countless hours to restore the old bell; inevitably, a new one was the better choice. Pate represented the craftsmen in the ceremony.

“This certainly was an effort to create a competitive game and provide valuable lessons on sportsmanship, and winning and losing with class,” Taylor said in November about the bell, when its demise was made public.

His words resonated Friday night. Ultimately, administrators’ efforts to end the tradition were defeated. And to their credit, they took the loss with class and showed good sportsmanship to the students.

Everybody was smiling Friday night, none bigger than Taylor. He was first to give the new bell a ring — its more tenor chime distinct from its predecessor. Cheers arose from both schools’ sections of the capacity crowd.

“I’m glad that we got it done in time,” Allen said. “We were stressing. We’ve still got a few more little things to do to the base of the bell, but I’m glad that it came together good. And, I’m glad that everybody loved it.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

The Bladen County Victory Bell is back in the football series between East Bladen and West Bladen high schools. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_prep-victory-bell-8-021820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

The Bladen County Victory Bell is back in the football series between East Bladen and West Bladen high schools. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file

In August, head coaches Robby Priest (left) and Jon Sherman posed with the first Bladen County Victory Bell. It had been pulled from a storage shed for the occasion, a spot where it rested for several years unnoticed. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_pigskin-cover-082319.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file

In August, head coaches Robby Priest (left) and Jon Sherman posed with the first Bladen County Victory Bell. It had been pulled from a storage shed for the occasion, a spot where it rested for several years unnoticed. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Ready to pull back the curtain on the new Bladen County Victory Bell were (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_prep-victory-bell-1-021820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Ready to pull back the curtain on the new Bladen County Victory Bell were (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Ready to pull back the curtain on the new Bladen County Victory Bell were (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_prep-victory-bell-2-021820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Ready to pull back the curtain on the new Bladen County Victory Bell were (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Unveiling the new Bladen County Victory Bell are (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_prep-victory-bell-3-021820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Unveiling the new Bladen County Victory Bell are (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Unveiling the new Bladen County Victory Bell are (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_prep-victory-bell-4-021820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Unveiling the new Bladen County Victory Bell are (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Unveiling the new Bladen County Victory Bell are (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_prep-victory-bell-5-021820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Unveiling the new Bladen County Victory Bell are (from left) Heather Thompson, Alexis Allen, Conner Pate, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Robert Taylor. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alexis Allen, senior cheerleader at East Bladen High School, read about the demise of the Bladen County Victory Bell on BladenJournal.com, started a petition and on Friday night joined classmate Conner Pate (rear) and school administrators in the unveiling of a new bell. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_prep-victory-bell-6-021820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alexis Allen, senior cheerleader at East Bladen High School, read about the demise of the Bladen County Victory Bell on BladenJournal.com, started a petition and on Friday night joined classmate Conner Pate (rear) and school administrators in the unveiling of a new bell. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

The Bladen County Victory Bell gets its first public ringing from Supertintendent Dr. Robert Taylor on Friday night following the unveiling. The bell was brought back to the football series between East Bladen and West Bladen. Alexis Allen (left), senior cheerleader for the Eagles, started a petition after learning from BladenJournal.com about its discontinuance. At right is West Bladen Principal Dr. Peggy Hester, who was part of the ceremony with East Bladen Assistant Principal Heather Thompson (not pictured). https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_prep-victory-bell-7-021820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

The Bladen County Victory Bell gets its first public ringing from Supertintendent Dr. Robert Taylor on Friday night following the unveiling. The bell was brought back to the football series between East Bladen and West Bladen. Alexis Allen (left), senior cheerleader for the Eagles, started a petition after learning from BladenJournal.com about its discontinuance. At right is West Bladen Principal Dr. Peggy Hester, who was part of the ceremony with East Bladen Assistant Principal Heather Thompson (not pictured).

Victory Bell is back in county football rivalry

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.