ELIZABETHTOWN —East Bladen had to answer full-court pressure, West Bladen a box-in-one on the county’s best high school basketball player.

The host Eagles survived 50-42 against their rivals Friday night, advancing into the Three Rivers Conference Tournament on Monday night at top-seeded Fairmont. Had West Bladen won, the two would have tied for eighth and needed a draw to determine whose season stayed alive.

“I knew we could beat them,” said senior Juwan Baldwin. “We just had to stop him from scoring.”

Knights senior Tyre Boykin finished with 26 points, including 18 in the first half. The University of Missouri at Kansas City recruit finished the year with 562 points, scoring 26.1 per game in the Three Rivers and 24.4 overall. Friday was his 11th time at 25 or more.

It was a Jan. 27 meeting between the teams where Boykin scored all 41 in a 60-41 defeat. His team broke from season-long tendency and pressed in the half Friday, and the 6-foot guard sizzled with five 3-pointers before intermission.

Rookie head coach Aking Elting opted for junior Lefrederick Wooten on Boykin in the second half, slowing him just enough.

“I wasn’t able to get the ball as much as I wanted,” Boykin said outside of his locker room.

Inside of it was described by head coach Travis Pait as a scene of emotion.

“A team that won five games is in there crying because they won’t be around each other anymore,” he said.

West Bladen ended 5-18, 1-15 in the league and with a seven-game skid. They’ve won just 17 of 71 the past three years, including seven of 54 in league play with no league tournament appearances.

East Bladen ended a four-game losing streak, climbing to 4-17 overall, 3-13 and tied for seventh in the Three Rivers. Monday will be the first time beyond the regular season since 2017-18, when the Eagles fell to South Robeson in a winner to the quarterfinals game.

The rivalry was the Senior Night backdrop for Eagles Baldwin, Tayshaun Berkeley, Corey McKoy and Jay’Quan McNair. On the other side, Boykin, Nolan Bryant, Tra’shawn Ballard, Nijeah McKoy and Xayvon Davis played their last Knights basketball game.

“It was very hard, but we kept pushing,” Boykin said of the season, adding it was with this group that he has had his fondest high school athletics memories. “We gave it our all every game.

“It’s hard to believe; it went by quick. I hate that it’s gone, but it’s on to the next chapter.”

Before he goes to the Midwest to join the Roos, there’s still outdoor track.

Friday, the Knights hoped to put the Eagles on a faster track leading to turnovers. But East Bladen fended off that season-long bugaboo, and got 14 points from 6-foot-6 junior Javant McDowell, 10 from Berkeley and nine from Wooten.

The hosts trailed 25-21 at intermission, then led 33-29 and attempted to pull West Bladen from a 3-2 zone in the final three minutes of the third quarter. East Bladen needed Baldwin’s putback at the buzzer to lead 35-33 entering the final eight minutes.

McDowell’s drive down the right side of the lane for a three-point play with 2:23 to go netted the team’s only field goal of the period and command of the contest at 45-36. McDowell, Berkeley, Wooten and junior RaSean McKoy combined to make 13 of 15 foul shots in the fourth quarter.

“I feel we played up to our standard,” Berkeley said. “But I know we can go much higher than that. A lot of people haven’t seen that yet. Hopefully in the conference tournament we can show it.”

