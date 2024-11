ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated West Bladen 22-16 in junior varsity girls high school basketball Friday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles led 8-7 at intermission.

Mariah Smith scored seven points and Brianna Phillips six for the winners. Lavada Jackson added five. West Bladen was led by Makala Wright, Azillah McDonald, Whitney McLean and Anniya Phillips, each with four points.

East Bladen finished the year 11-6 overall and 9-6 in the Three Rivers Conference.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_basketball4-1.jpg