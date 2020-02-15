ELIZABETHTOWN — Patience Ward put the rebound in the basket, quickly fixated her eyes on the scoreboard to see if it was in time, and was mobbed.

First Maya McDonald, then Sara Gargala, Alexus Mitchell and the rest of her team. The senior guard’s last-second shot lifted East Bladen into overtime against rival West Bladen, where the Lady Eagles had their best four minutes of the night and prevailed 46-39.

The Lady Knights led by senior veterans Kasee Singletary, Elexis Corrothers, Mikayla Meadows and Seniah Johnson were left crushed and devastated. The program has only one win against its rival in 19 seasons, and while they don’t talk about or make a big deal of it, it is a cloud they are aware of that hangs nonetheless.

“Thank God!” freshman Anna Grey Heustess said of her thoughts about regulation play’s final ticks. “It was a good rebound, good box out. It was a good job by Maya to put it up early, and for Patience to get the rebound. When she put it in, I was just hoping it was before the buzzer.”

So was everybody else for the blue and white.

“We worked together as a team,” Gargala said. “We have at clutch time. We were down a lot, and then we came back. We played a lot better in overtime than we played in the whole game.”

The junior post player saw more action herself, as did a number of other reserves. Players hit the floor routinely for loose balls, scrapping for every edge. Five fouls cost Lorna Mendell and Mitchell playing to the finish, same as West Bladen’s Corrothers and Johnson.

Meadows collided with Heustess with 2:12 to go in regulation, suffered back spams and had to be helped from the floor. She could barely walk into the gym to see the end of overtime.

Ward and Singletary collided in the first half, with Ward remaining on the court for a considerable amount of time before getting up, and then suddenly bolting out of the gym. Mendell later followed after her.

McDonald was fatigued late, suffering through a 2-for-10 night at the foul line. Yet she had a big 3-pointer in overtime, nine points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Ward led all scorers with 25, had eight rebounds and six steals helping move East Bladen to 20-4 overall, 14-2 and a second-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference, and a Monday home date with East Columbus in the league quarterfinals.

Singletary’s 14 points and Corrothers’ 12 led the Lady Knights, who dropped into a tie for third with Whiteville. West Bladen (14-7, 11-5 Three Rivers) hosts Fairmont at 6 p.m. Monday in the tournament quarters.

“Our defense was there,” Singletary said. “We didn’t crack under pressure. The first three quarters, we did good moving the ball, not panicking. Like coach said, when they come up with that press, act like you’ve been playing ball for the longest time. Be smart.”

And they did to the tune of holding East Bladen to one field goal the first 14-plus minutes. West Bladen led by 12 in the first half and again in the third quarter.

“The defense was talking, just being a team,” Singletary said. “Our rotations were great.”

Head coach Patty Evers — she of 529 career wins and now a 15th season of 20 wins — told her team to fix the first-half trouble that led to a 16-8 deficit.

“We talked it out in the locker room,” Gargala said. “We definitely did. We talked as a team, we came together to figure out what we were doing wrong.”

With seven minutes left in regulation, the deficit was down to four. West Bladen’s stretch of three-plus minutes with only a free throw dropped a six-point lead to its first deficit. Five lead changes later, Ward’s basket at the buzzer bought East Bladen more time deadlocked at 32.

McDonald’s 3-pointer off the right side 75 seconds in snapped a tie at 34 and gave the hosts the lead for good. Corrothers brought the guests within 42-39 on a 3-pointer with 63 seconds left, and West Bladen had two possessions still down only three in the final minute.

When it was done, East Bladen had scored two in the first quarter, 18 in the first 26 minutes and 28 in the final 10 minutes.

“I can’t fault my team’s efforts the last two games,” third-year West Bladen head coach Brian McCleney said of losses to undefeated St. Pauls and the Lady Eagles. “This is going to hurt for awhile.

“Credit Patty’s girls. They didn’t quit. The two we couldn’t let hurt us, Patience and McDonald, are the two that hurt us.”

And then amid all the spent emotion, himself included as much as anyone else in the packed gym, the veteran coach of more than three decades offered the sagest of observations.

“If this is the hardest thing they ever have to face, they’ll be all right.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen's Patience Ward (right) hugs West Bladen's Kasee Singletary after the team leaders had fought through an overtime decision Friday night. Ward's basket earned overtime, where her team won 46-39.

West Bladen third-year head coach Brian McCleney coaches his team during a late timeout Friday night in the Eagle's Nest.

East Bladen 19th-year head coach Patty Evers gives her team instruction in the final minutes of regulation Friday night in the Eagle's Nest.

West Bladen's Elexis Corrothers (left) and East Bladen's Patience Ward vie for a loose ball.

West Bladen's Haley George defends East Bladen's Katie Evans on Friday night.

West Bladen's Haley George looks for a crease in the defense against the guard of East Bladen's Maegan Burney.

The rebound is loose with East Bladen's Sara Gargala (30), Lorna Mendell (43) and West Bladen's Hannah Pait giving battle for it.

East Bladen's Patience Ward (foreground) and West Bladen's Kasee Singletary go to the floor for the basketball.

Patience Ward covers her eyes in joy as teammates Sara Gargala (30) and Maya McDonald are first to congratulate her on the game-tying basket to end regulation Friday. Coming quickly (from left) are Lilly Lin, Katie Evans and Alexus Mitchell. The Lady Eagles won in overtime, 46-39.

WEST BLADEN (39) — Kasee Singletary 14, Elexis Corrothers 12, Mikayla Meadows 5, Seniah Johnson 4, Hannah Pait 2, Rylee Chadwick 2, Essance Murphy, Jamiyah Melvin-Hall, Ocean Woody, Haley George. EAST BLADEN (46) — Patience Ward 25, Maya McDonald 9, Lorna Mendell 5, Alexus Mitchell 4, Anna Grey Heustess 2, Katie Evans 1, Abbie Cross, Maegan Burney, Sara Gargala. West Bladen 11 5 6 10 7 — 39 East Bladen 2 6 7 17 14 — 46