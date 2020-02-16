DURHAM — For a coach who has embraced old-fashioned, Saturday was about as perfect as a fit can come.

Right down to the old guys returning, the little gym they call Cameron reaching incredible decibels and the show on the floor unequivocally as good as it gets.

Duke swatted Notre Dame 94-60 on Saturday evening, Mike Krzyzewski saying later what played out before us wasn’t so much coaching as the basketball gods smiling kindly. His former assistant, Mike Brey, was overflowing with compliments afterward. He spent much of the second half shaking his head like a 5 o’clock-shadowed man in a sportcoat with no tie watching a one-sided bar fight.

His guys took a licking.

The nation’s seventh-ranked collegians couldn’t miss, a pretty good Fighting Irish squad didn’t have an answer, and the outcome was settled shortly after Zion Williamson walked into the building.

Alex O’Connell and Joey Baker started the assault and only the final horn really stopped it. Duke scored 21 points in four minutes, led by 31, and still had to play the last nine minutes.

Cameron’s 9,314 soaked it up. Duke mopped up pretty good, too, with Justin Robinson getting a slam and Williamson’s former locker room sidekick, Mike Buckmire, driving to a layup.

“In the second half, we just exploded,” Krzyzewski said.

Duke’s goal was no Irish 3-pointers. Committing defensive mistakes by not talking and getting “zilch” from the bench in the first half, the Blue Devils corrected both after intermission.

Then “it got loud and crazy,” said sophomore floor general Tre Jones after a 19-point, six-assist effort.

His brother Tyus joined the elite cast of former players dropping in to include Gene Banks, Danny Ferry and Quinn Cook. What we all witnessed was Duke’s fifth ACC win by 30 or more, a benchmark none of us have ever seen.

The Blue Devils went to bed Saturday night the league’s only team with two losses following No. 5 Louisville’s upset at Clemson, and at 22-3 firmly entrenched in the race for a top line in the NCAA Tournament.

If the version of Duke that stunned Carolina one Saturday night earlier is deemed pretty good, consider this competition was better and from tip to horn so was the Blue Devils’ performance.

Vernon Carey slammed through 21 points in 23 minutes. O’Connell and freshman Matthew Hurt bucketed 12 each. Baker had a trio of 3s, O’Connell a couple and Hurt one in the second-half surge.

“For that period of time, that was crazy. That’s not coaching,” Krzyzewski said. “I do think it takes a point guard.”

Duke has two — Jones and Jordan Goldwire, the late recruiting class coup three years ago. They’re as good a defensive combination on the perimeter as there is in the country.

Baker didn’t know Williamson was dropping in after participating in NBA All-Star Weekend the previous night, but saw him behind the bench coming from a timeout.

“It made sense,” he shrugged of the crowd’s response.

So does Duke’s play. The Blue Devils won three of four on the road in 10 days, beating Syracuse and the Tar Heels in front of a combined 50,000-plus in their home arenas the past two Saturdays, and No. 8 Florida State at home on Monday.

They got some rest, then not only pressed the accelerator against Notre Dame, they floored it.

The Indoor Stadium rocked.

“We said we were going to be old-fashioned,” Krzyzewski said, “and this was more like a game of old in Cameron.”

A perfect fit.

Zion Williamson took a seat behind Duke assistant Jon Scheyer during the second half Saturday during Duke’s 94-60 win over Notre Dame. Williamson played a season in Durham a year ago and now stars for the New Orleans Pelicans.