ELIZABETHTOWN — Ricky Hester, a former Cougar at East Bladen, visited the new modern-day high school on Friday.

Hester went on to play baseball for Clemson and in the Texas Rangers organization professionally. He reached the Carolina League and played for the Salem Redbirds in 1985.

He visited the classes of football coach Robby Priest and shared a message on the 3 F’s: faith, family and friends.

