LAKE WACCAMAW — The Three Rivers Conference boys and girls high school basketball tournaments ended Thursday with no champions crowned.

Officials from the league and schools jointly made the announcement over the course of the afternoon. There will be a tie-breaker playoff game Saturday at 1 p.m., matching third-place girls teams West Bladen and Whiteville at East Columbus High School. Breaking the tie may impact the state 2-A playoffs.

Because the league structures the tournament to potentially have the top seed of boys and girls play on Wednesday with an advantage over the second and third seeds playing Thursday, the event was at two levels of completed play following games at East Columbus on Wednesday. The semifinals and finals were needed on one side of both the boys and girls brackets, only the finals for the top-seeded St. Pauls boys and girls that won Wednesday.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association will announce the basketball playoffs for all four classes of girls and boys play on Sunday. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, but the impact of snow was being felt across the state.

East Bladen’s girls program remains undefeated in this four-year segment of realignment for league tournament games. Head coach Patty Evers’ squads won the 2018 and 2019 tournament titles, and had won a quarterfinal game Monday. The Lady Eagles had been scheduled to face Whiteville in the semifinals on Thursday.

East Bladen is league runner-up for the regular season and safely among those teams to be named on Sunday.

The playoffs start Tuesday at higher seeds.

The boys teams at East Bladen and West Bladen have been eliminated.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal