Lady Knights beat Whiteville, await playoff fate

LAKE WACCAMAW — Whether their season would be extended, they did not know.

West Bladen made sure all was done that could be.

The Lady Knights beat Whiteville 38-31 in girls high school basketball on Saturday at East Columbus High School, winning a game between third-place teams in the Three Rivers Conference. Both are bubble teams for Sunday’s selections to the 2-A playoffs by the N.C. High School Athletic Association, and the reveal could include both, leave both out, or include one.

If it is one, edge to the Lady Knights. Had they won a game at Whiteville two weeks ago in which they bolted ahead 11-2 and didn’t allow a field goal the first seven minutes, this game wouldn’t have even been necessary.

“I thought about that a lot,” senior Mikayla Meadows said.

Her response was team-highs of 13 points and 10 rebounds, and she took the toughest defensive assignment on I’Reona Johnson. Senior Elexis Corrothers added 10 points, and seniors Seniah Johnson and Kasee Singletary each scored five. Corrothers had eight boards; Singletary had five assists.

“Fabulous,” West Bladen head coach Brian McCleney said of Meadows’ afternoon. “She’s going to be missed tremendously. She was an anchor for a lot of stuff this year, offensively and defensively. I’m having her play one of their best 3-point shooters on the perimeter.”

Pivotal to the Lady Knights’ success was penetration into the lane by Singletary and sophomore playmaker Haley George. Corrothers and freshman Lainey Autry benefitted with baseline jumpers. West Bladen shook off the Lady Wolfpack’s attempt to pressure the perimeter — the first half in the front court, the second half full court.

“Play good defense, don’t panic with the ball, talk and move the ball around, that’s what coach says,” Singletary said.

West Bladen trailed only twice, at 3-0 and 13-10 after the Lady Wolfpack scored three straight buckets. The Lady Knights responded with the final 10 points of the half and never led by less than four in the second half.

Had the Lady Knights made free throws and layups the first 24 minutes, Whiteville would have been distanced before the final period. Instead, it was within reach until Singletary and Corrothers combined to drain five straight foul shots in an 84-second stretch starting at the 2:30 mark.

“We mentioned between the third and fourth quarter, this is going to be the toughest eight minutes they’ve played all year because of what could potentially be at stake, and the fact that we’ve had fourth-quarter leads five times this year and couldn’t close the game out,” McCleney said. “I said you are capable of closing this out. Whatever it takes for you to get over that hump to close it out, that’s what we’ve got to do. If they’re going to foul you, and when they do, you’re going to step to the line and knock ’em down.”

The five losses were to rival East Bladen twice, Midway, Whiteville and Clinton. West Bladen is an at-large playoff candidate at 16-8, Whiteville at 15-9.

On this day, the Lady Knights gathered about 10 a.m. at the school, got in some drills to shake off two days without practice because of the weather, then took the floor confident and hungry.

“Saturdays are different because they’re in such a school routine that normally on Saturday, they don’t do anything,” McCleney said. “But not only playing on Saturday, but in the afternoon. There’s really no crowd, no atmosphere, so you’ve got to generate your own energy.”

Mission accomplished.

“I was just playing, in case it was my last,” Meadows said.

They find out Sunday.

WHITEVILLE (31) — Trinity Smith 10, I’Reona Johnson 8, Alexandria Bellamy 5, Ruth Maldonado 4, Jazmin Faison 4, Marnasia Smith, Teonna Hall, Tessa Nicholson, Emily Hewett. WEST BLADEN (38) — Mikayla Meadows 13, Elexis Corrothers 10, Seniah Johnson 5, Kasee Singletary 5, Rylee Chadwick 2, Lainey Autry 2, Haley George 1, Hannah Pait. Whiteville 5 8 5 13 — 31 West Bladen 7 13 7 11 — 38

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

