WILMINGTON — Sharon McDowell made her place in UNC Wilmington athletics history more than three decades ago.

Saturday, she joined the school’s athletics Hall of Fame.

“It was just a great experience to be even thought of,” McDowell said in reflection.

The former East Bladen Cougar played from 1984-88, leading the nation in field goal percentage her senior year making 67.7 of her shots. Her 60.9 percent career mark on 699 attempts remains far and away the school record.

McDowell averaged a double-double her junior and senior seasons, finishing with career marks of 1,125 points and 806 rebounds. She was fifth in career scoring and second in rebounding when she graduated. She’s now 13th and third, respectively.

The numbers and the accolades are excellent, but she remembers a lot more than those.

“UNCW offered me a free education in exchange for four years of something I love to do, which is playing basketball,” McDowell said. “I got my degree in education, so I went on to teach at East Arcadia School for 30 years, and now I’m teaching at the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy part-time.

“They granted me something that I could continue on, to do what I love to do, which is coaching and teaching.”

She played alongside one of the school’s all-time greats, Gwen Austin, for one season. Austin is the all-time leading scorer and rebounder, and the Elizabethtown native remembers her impact on the team.

“We had a good crew,” McDowell said. “All of us got along. We were blessed to be able to play with Gwen Austin, one of the greatest of all time. Just to be a part of a team she played on was amazing, and she taught us a lot. She taught us perseverance, to withstand, to endure, and not give up, just keep pushing.”

McDowell said she had multiple offers coming out of head coach Bill Horchler’s program at East Bladen, but the fit for UNCW seemed natural. Her family often fished at nearby Carolina Beach.

“UNCW just seemed like the place to be,” she said. “I really liked the atmosphere here.”

She played for Marilyn Christoph, a coach she said was “tough on us. She wanted the best for us.”

Athletics Director Jimmy Bass introduced McDowell and fellow Hall of Famers Brett Blizzard, Jim Ballantine and Dave Allen. Family and friends numbering about three dozen were with her, including her mom Joyce Campbell and uncle Lenzie McDowell who flew in from Illinois.

Her grandmother, 93-year-old Lessie McDowell, certainly wouldn’t miss the day. She and McDowell’s grandfather, the late Johnny McDowell, drove to the Port City for all of her home games.

Had UNCW not come calling with a scholarship offer, McDowell isn’t sure of where her life’s direction would have gone. But she’s confident her grandparents would have made sure of the college education.

She cherished the time at UNCW, recalling many parts about her teammates with joy. Saturday, she got another place in its history.

“The Hall of Fame induction is something I will always remember,” she said. “I had a lot of family and friends that came to celebrate with me.”

Enshrined in the Hall, she further etched her place as one of the school’s all-time greats.

Contributed photo

Family and friends numbering 30 or more joined Sharon McDowell on Saturday for her induction into the UNC Wilmington Hall of Fame. Contributed photo

The Class of 2020 Hall of Fame at UNC Wilmington included (from left) Jim Ballantine, Sharon McDowell, Brett Blizzard and Dave Allen. Contributed photo

Sharon McDowell (center) is flanked by UNC Wilmington women’s basketball royalty in Gwen Austin (left) and Shiela Boles. Contributed photo

Sharon McDowell shares a moment at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony with Jean Lawler (middle) and Minister Ida Walden. Contributed photo

Sharon McDowell was celebrated by many family and friends on Saturday, including Bladen Community College trustees Chairman Dennis Troy. Contributed photo

Sharon McDowell left UNC Wilmington as the school’s all-time leader in field goal percentage, second in rebounding and fifth in scoring. She was enshrined into its Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal