KINSTON — West Bladen exited the state 2-A girls high school basketball playoffs Tuesday night.

The Lady Knights were defeated by third-seeded Kinston 61-34, bringing an end to the program’s best run since 2012-13. West Bladen, the 30th seed under the direction of third-year head coach Brian McCleney, was 16-9, the most wins since its last 20-win season.

Final games were played by seniors Elexis Corrothers, Seniah Johnson, Mikayla Meadows, Kasee Singletary and Essance Murphy. Corrothers led the Lady Knights with 12 points and Johnson added nine.

The Lady Vikings, champion of the Eastern Carolina Conference, led 16-6 after a period and 35-16 at intermission. Anzaryia Cobb led the victors with 17 points, and Zykia Andrews added nine. On Thursday, Kinston meets 19th-seeded Bunn, a 57-54 winner at No. 14 Reidsville.

West Bladen, which tied for third in the Three Rivers Conference with an 11-5 ledger, was making its second straight postseason appearance. A year ago, the Lady Knights were seeded 31st and ousted in the first round by second-seeded Bertie to finish 15-11.

The 31 wins in consecutive seasons are the most since winning 33 in 2012-13 and 2013-14. The 2012-13 squad remains the last to win a state playoff game.

Elexis Corrothers https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_11-elexis-corrothers-1.jpg Elexis Corrothers

Bladen Journal