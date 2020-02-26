East Bladen escapes Clinton 60-58, visits Farmville next

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen senior Patience Ward looks for a teammate against the guard of Clinton's DeKyla Moore. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen freshman Maegan Burney eyes the next move from Clinton's Khaliah Chestnutt. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Abbie Cross defends Clinton's NaKeviah Evans on Tuesday during a 60-58 playoff win. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen senior Patience Ward, defending NaKeviah Evans, had her first career triple-double Tuesday. She scored 31 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and snagged 11 steals. She also had four assists. - -

CLINTON (58) — Khaliah Chestnutt 23, Isa Banks 18, NaKeviah Evans 17, DeKyla Moore, Zaniah Faison, KaMyah Smith, Brittany Blackburn, Emily Rich, Brianna Jordan, Viegeli Alexander. EAST BLADEN (60) — Patience Ward 31, Alexus Mitchell 11, Maya McDonald 9, Lorna Mendell 5, Anna Grey Heustess 4, Katie Evans, Abbie Cross, Maegan Burney, Sara Gargala. Clinton 15 13 8 22 — 58 East Bladen 15 16 16 13 — 60

ELIZABETHTOWN — Patience Ward hasn’t been into her numbers.

But the East Bladen senior was aware of one particular basketball gem: the triple-double, registering double figures in three categories.

“That’s something I wanted,” she said Tuesday night after getting her career first as the Lady Eagles fended off Clinton 60-58 in the first round of the state 2-A girls high school basketball playoffs.

East Bladen, seeded No. 16, earned a date on Thursday at top-seeded Farmville Central. The Lady Eagles, runner-up in the Three Rivers Conference, are 22-4. They’ll meet the Eastern Plains Conference queens who boast a 21-3 record and 14-game winning streak after ousting No. 32 seed Nash Central 79-57.

The game tips at 6, with a boys game to follow. Seating all season at Farmville has been at a premium, and early arrival even for the girls game is encouraged. Doors are expected to open at 5; admission is $8.

The winner plays Saturday against either No. 9 East Duplin or No. 25 Wheatmore.

Ward scored 31 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and snagged 11 steals. She also had four assists. Sophomores Alexus Mitchell and Maya McDonald added 11 and nine points. McDonald had eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Pivotal in the strategy of 19th-year head coach Patty Evers was having Ward, one of her most skilled and athletic, defend against Clinton’s shaky perimeter. That helped the senior’s steal total. It also allowed junior Katie Evans to go one-on-one defensively with the Lady Horses’ Isa Banks, limiting not only her points but also the touches of the junior 1,000-point scorer.

“The girls were nervous,” Ward said. “I’m a senior, I’m a veteran, so I know how the playoffs are. But some of them, the younger girls, I want them to experience it, to get to the second and third rounds.”

Senior Lorna Mendell overcame foul problems to grab 10 rebounds.

The Lady Eagles nearly didn’t overcome 24 turnovers. Their lead was 15 in the fourth quarter, but inbounding against the press often went into the corner — giving the Lady Dark Horses two free boundary defenders plus a double team.

“It got interesting, but we had to lock up and focus,” McDonald said. “It was anybody’s game. It was win or go home. We had to tighten up our defense and make our shots, knock them down.”

The near disaster had Evers scrambling and screaming, doing her darnedest for a team she adores, and afterward lamenting the youth involved.

“We got rattled,” Evers said. “They shook us.”

East Bladen scored just five points over the last six minutes. Mitchell’s free throws, her only two attempts of the night, with 28.1 seconds left were the final points and provided a four-point cushion.

“The inexperience showed in the fourth quarter,” Evers said. “Bottom line, you’re up by 15 and you’re cruising. And then they come at us in the man, and we didn’t set up our offense, we didn’t try to run our offense. Patience and Lorna are the only two who have had real playoff experience.

“I told them at the end of the third quarter, they’re going to be pressing you and they’re going to the basket with it. I was real happy we made a few free throws there.”

The Lady Dark Horses had just three players score: Khaliah Chestnutt had 23, Banks 18 and NaKeviah Evans 17.

Clinton’s 2-3 zone with a height advantage inside triggered transition baskets and a 13-7 lead in the first four minutes. East Bladen responded with 14 of the next 17 points and went to intermission up 31-28.

Ward’s free throws with 3:26 to play in the third produced the first double-digit lead, 45-34. The lead grew to 15 early in the fourth quarter. Then it got interesting.

“Clinton plays good defense, they always have,” Evers said. “I knew they were going to come at us in the press.”

And just barely, the Lady Eagles escaped.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

