ELIZABETHTOWN — Two members of the East Bladen High School football team have signed to play collegiately.

Rashard Willis and Zaquis Leach will play next season at ASA College Miami, a junior college in Hialeah, Florida. A signing ceremony was held Monday at the high school.

Willis was a key member of the offensive line the last two seasons, playing right tackle for head coach Robby Priest’s Eagles. East Bladen ran for more than 300 yards a game last year in compiling a 5-6 record and continuing its streak of never missing the state playoffs.

Leach played running back and linebacker. He scored seven touchdowns and ran for nearly 500 yards.

Contributed photo

