Lacey Suggs readies for final UNCW home games

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lacey Suggs visits with one of her long-time fans, Scoop Campbell, following a game earlier this season. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lacey Suggs' work ethic won the locker room early in her career. She's been a three-time captain of the team, and this weekend closes out her home career in Trask Coliseum. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lacey Suggs went from riding the bench her freshman season, to the tune of three games and seven minutes played, to being on the cusp of scoring 1,000 points in her career. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal - -

WILMINGTON — Four short years.

“It’s been pretty quick,” Lacey Suggs was saying a week ago.

The 5-foot-10 senior from White Lake suits up for her final two collegiate home games this weekend. Friday night it’s Northeastern, and Sunday at 1 p.m. Hofstra comes to Trask Coliseum. The latter is Senior Day.

Tears? There’ll be a few, from Suggs she predicts, and maybe a glistening in head coach Karen Barefoot’s eyes.

All in joy.

“It will always be a part of my life,” Suggs said of basketball. “It’s taught me a lot of things. I’ve persevered through a lot of things through it. Without it, I wouldn’t be here where I am right now. But it’s also helped me outside of basketball — the competitiveness, all the aspects that go into the game helped me find who I am in the real world, as they say. It’ll definitely help me get a good job, and be successful at that.”

Suggs was a 2,000-point scorer at East Bladen High School for head coach Patty Evers. Her prep teams lost just 11 times in four years, and with teammate Abby Ward the Lady Eagles were always a threat to play deep into the postseason.

Wilmington has been different. She wanted the school first, then basketball, but the former head coach said no scholarships were available. She’d have to walk on. Barefoot arrived the following spring.

She enters Friday night 16 points shy of 1,000 in her career, having collected the most votes for captain from teammates and coaches each of the last three years. That includes before her sophomore season, when her stat sheet included three games and seven minutes of playing time.

Suggs recently allowed herself to reflect on that freshman season and what’s happened since. The 22-year-old assesses improvements within herself, and how she’s changed as a person.

“I’m a better teammate,” she says. “I’ve been thinking about it in a positive way. I’m definitely going to be sad that it’s over, but it’s a happy sad.”

Ditto for Barefoot.

“Six seniors, and Lacey has been a big part of building it from Day 1,” says the first collegian — man or woman — to score 2,000 points and achieve 1,000 assists. “Coming in here, and not even knowing that she was a walk-on to going, ‘OK, we’re going to build it around that work ethic.’ She just gives 110 in everything she does, 4.0 student, gives everything she has, plays hard.”

The future medical sales representative says it was her older brothers, Luke and Jake, that put an edge in her. At home with them, they showed no mercy in any competition. Outside of the home, they were willing to protect her fiercely.

Loyalty and family are ingrained.

“I’ve always wanted to win,” she says. “I’ve always had a competitive mindset. I’ve always worked hard.”

It mirrors Barefoot. The two bonded almost immediately.

“She wanted to be the glue,” Barefoot says. “I can’t thank her enough. She’s made this program.”

The daughter of Mike and Karen Suggs will bid farewell giving all she has to her team, and her coaches. As she has since arrival, she’ll leave it on the floor.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Suggs said. “I believe everyone goes through things for a reason, and if you stick your mind to something, it’ll get done. Whether it takes time or not, everything happens for a reason. I’m thankful. If I had to go back, I wouldn’t change anything.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lacey Suggs visits with one of her long-time fans, Scoop Campbell, following a game earlier this season. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_uncw-lacey-1-012420.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lacey Suggs visits with one of her long-time fans, Scoop Campbell, following a game earlier this season. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lacey Suggs’ work ethic won the locker room early in her career. She’s been a three-time captain of the team, and this weekend closes out her home career in Trask Coliseum. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_uncw-5-022820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lacey Suggs’ work ethic won the locker room early in her career. She’s been a three-time captain of the team, and this weekend closes out her home career in Trask Coliseum. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_uncw-1-022820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_uncw-6-022820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_uncw-4-022820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_uncw-3-022820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_uncw-2-022820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_uncw-9-022820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_uncw-8-022820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_uncw-7-022820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lacey Suggs went from riding the bench her freshman season, to the tune of three games and seven minutes played, to being on the cusp of scoring 1,000 points in her career. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_uncw-10-022820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lacey Suggs went from riding the bench her freshman season, to the tune of three games and seven minutes played, to being on the cusp of scoring 1,000 points in her career. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_uncw-11-022820.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

UNCW’s Suggs readies for final home games in Trask Coliseum

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.