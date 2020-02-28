Lady Eagles’ successful year ends in 2-A second round

Patience Ward -

FARMVILLE — East Bladen’s eighth consecutive 20-win season has come to a close.

The Lady Eagles yielded 51 points in the second half and suffered a 77-36 loss to Farmville Central in the state 2-A playoffs second round Thursday night. East Bladen’s successful season included a 22-5 record, runner-up finish in the Three Rivers Conference and the five losses coming to four teams with a combined record of 92-15 entering the third round of the state playoffs.

The Lady Jaguars, top-seeded in the East and champion of the Eastern Plains Conference, won their 15th straight and moved to 22-3 for the year. Farmville is host to East Duplin on Saturday in the third round.

The loss represented the last outing for seniors Patience Ward, Lorna Mendell and Abbie Cross. Ward led the Lady Eagles with 11 points, Mendell had four and Cross two. Ward, who has signed to play at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, had seven rebounds and Mendell six.

Ward finished her career with 1,602 points, 754 rebounds and 430 steals.

Sophomore Maya McDonald was limited to three points but snagged seven rebounds. Freshman Anna Grey Heustess had six rebounds.

East Bladen was hindered by 29 turnovers and only generated seven steals — four less than Ward had herself in a first-round victory over Clinton.

East Bladen was within 14-10 after a quarter and 26-19 at intermission. Farmville scored 30 in the third quarter, bolting ahead by 28 behind 12 points from sophomore Jahnyah Willoughby and eight from senior Ja’shyrah Carmon.

Willoughby led Farmville Central with 22 points, Carmon added 17, and senior Rashya Speight and sophomore Amiya Joyner each chipped in 14 points.

East Bladen, coached all 19 years the doors have been open by Patty Evers, has won 20 or more in 15 of the last 16 seasons. The Lady Eagles maintained a streak of winning at least one playoff game for the last seven years.

In addition to the Lady Jaguars, the East Bladen losses this year were to Three Rivers champion St. Pauls (27-0), 4-A Jack Britt (24-4) and 3-A Union Pines (19-8). St. Pauls is in the third round of the playoffs, Jack Britt lost in the second round and Union Pines was defeated in the first.

Bladen Journal