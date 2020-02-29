Larrell Murchison, graduate of East Bladen High School and N.C. State University, is at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Can we watch him? You betcha!

Connect to the NFL Network via television, mobile or tablet, computer or connected devices on Saturday between 4 and 11 p.m. This is the day for defensive linemen and linebackers to have on-field workouts.

Murchison on Friday went through the bench press test, where prospects lift 225 pounds as many times as they can. He did 29 reps, 11th-most of the entire combine field to date and inclusive of all offensive and defensive linemen, and linebackers.

Among the D-linemen, Murchison was only behind Ohio State’s DaVon Hamilton (33), Nebraska’s Khalil Davis (32), Michigan State’s Kenny Willekes (32) and Texas A&M’s Justin Madubuike (31). Florida’s Jabari Zuniga also did 29.

Fresno State offensive lineman Netane Muti was the best performer with 44, followed by Indiana’s Simon Stepaniak (37) and Clemson’s John Simpson (34). Oregon’s Jake Hanson (33), Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland (30) and Michigan’s Khaleke Hudson (30) were the only other players ahead of Murchison. Stepaniak, Simpson, Hanson and Cleveland are offensive linemen, and Hudson is a linebacker. Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips matched Murchison’s 29.

Murchison, according to published reports, was shown interest during “interview day” on Thursday by the Colts, Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, Jets, Raiders and Saints. He also talked informally with the Cowboys, Sports Illustrated reported.

Murchison was measured with a 6-foot-2 frame at 297 pounds when he arrived this week. He began the combine with a prospect grade of 5.97, according to NFL.com. That means its analysis places him as a backup or special teams player in the NFL, which is the 5.8 to 5.9 grading range.

Close to that range is 5.5 to 5.6, a chance to make the end of the roster or practice squad; 6.0, developmental traits-based prospect; 6.1 to 6.2, good backup who could become a starter; 6.3 to 6.4, will be starter within first two seasons; 6.5, boom or bust prospect; 6.7 to 6.8, year one quality starter; 7.0 to 7.1, Pro Bowl talent; 7.3 to 7.5, perennial all-pro; and 8.0, perfect prospect.

The NFL Draft is April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Larrell Murchison https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Murchison-Larrell.jpg Larrell Murchison The Associated Press

N.C. State’s Larrell Murchison hits a practices dummy as the North squad runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl in January. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_MurchisonINTFSU-JG-.jpg The Associated Press

North defensive tackle Larrell Murchison had an impressive week at the Senior Bowl in January. The Associated Press

N.C. State’s Larrell Murchison (92) rushes East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) during the first half in August. The Associated Press

Larrell Murchison (92) and N.C. State teammates Payton Wilson (11) and Alim McNeill (29) bring down Florida State running back Khalan Laborn (4) at Tallahassee, Florida, in September.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal