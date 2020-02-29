RALEIGH — Scoring absent from its best player, and the scoreboard always reading against them, N.C. State dug deep Saturday.

The Wolfpack withstood significant damage to its NCAA bubble by rallying past Pittsburgh 77-73 in PNC Arena. The lack of points from Markell Johnson was offset by Fayetteville redshirt freshman Manny Bates’ first career double-double and perfect marksmanship by St. Louis sophomore Cole Hellems.

“I didn’t realize he was 6-for-6 and 2-for-2 from 3,” head coach Kevin Keatts said of Hellems’ 16 points. “His energy has been really good.”

He did know how well Bates played — 13 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and several more altered. Not lost on him as well was the duo’s impact along with Cleveland junior D.J. Funderburk when usual stalwarts Johnson, C.J. Bryce and Devon Daniels were unimpressive offensively.

State trailed throughout the first 32 minutes, never by more than seven but always by something save for seven ties. The Wolfpack reflected a team that over and over seemed unable to welcome prosperity.

And then it did.

As the last eight minutes began to unfold, the Pack surged with 17 of 22 points, Hellums hitting a 3-pointer to gain the first lead and everybody scraping together enough free throws. Pitt, already playing its 19th ACC game, went cold.

“I can’t repeat what I said,” Keatts said of the under-8 timeout, when the Wolfpack was still trying to get over the hump and trailed 61-55. “I told them we had to play. There was a lot on the line.”

As is often the case with this program, N.C. State perfectly fits the definition of NCAA bubble. It has three of its five Quadrant 1 wins on the road, and only No. 6 Florida State has that many Q1 wins in the ACC. Beating No. 7 Duke on Feb. 19 is the signature moment.

The 18-win Pack has also lost 11 times, and two of those are to last-place Carolina. That’s a reputable program having a bad season. But State has also lost to ho-hum eighth-place Boston College and twice to a Georgia Tech squad one notch ahead of the Eagles.

For every argument for, there’s another against.

“We knew we were playing a team that was going to be hungry,” said Pitt head coach Jeff Capel. “I think they are certainly worthy of being in the NCAA Tournament.”

Needless to say, Keatts certainly feels they’re good enough. He said as much immediately after they lost to Carolina five days ago.

Beat Duke on Monday in Cameron Indoor and State takes a big step.

“It’s a big challenge for us,” Keatts said.

Then there’s Wake on Friday, and the need to avoid a flop in Greensboro the following week. In summary, Saturday was practically a must-have and more victories are imperative.

The coach says he’s like a parent with a teenager, needing to have a discussion. He’s apprehensive to initiate it, unsure of what the result will be.

He knows his team is on the bubble. Hard to imagine they don’t know it, too.

“I always tip-toe around whether I need to tell them,” Keatts said.

Perhaps he’ll go back to that moment in the second half Saturday. There was a lot on the line. The Pack needed to play, and he told them.

Then again, it’s kind of like the bubble. For every argument for, there’s another against.

Life on the bubble. Welcome to March.

N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) drives past Pittsburgh’s Au’Diese Toney (5) during the first half Saturday in PNC Arena. The Wolfpack escaped 77-73, helping keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_acc-ncsu-pitt-030320.jpg The Associated Press

