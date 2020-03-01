Senior Day: Lacey Suggs, the pride of White Lake, bids farewell to Trask Coliseum

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lacey Suggs walks out for Senior Day with her mother Karen (left), grandmother Jane West (right), brother Luke (back left) and father Mike. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Tears of joy were shared by UNC Wilmington head coach Karen Barefoot (left) and senior captain Lacey Suggs during Senior Day on Sunday at Trask Coliseum. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lacey Suggs (fourth from left) and her fellow seniors were recognized Sunday before UNC Wilmington's final home game. They included (back, from left) head coach Karen Barefoot, GiGi Smith, Timber Tate, Suggs, Chinyere Bell, Chase Norris, (front, from left) Moriah Crisp and Ahyiona Vason. Norris is a senior with the video team. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal One last time out of the huddle onto the Trask Coliseum hardwood for White Lake senior Lacey Suggs. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal One last time out of the huddle onto the Trask Coliseum hardwood for White Lake senior Lacey Suggs. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal One last time out of the huddle onto the Trask Coliseum hardwood for White Lake senior Lacey Suggs. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal One last time out of the huddle onto the Trask Coliseum hardwood for White Lake senior Lacey Suggs. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lacey Suggs (second from right) was honored Sunday during Senior Day festivities at UNC Wilmington. In the ceremony were (from left) her father, Mike Suggs; head coach Karen Barefoot; her mother, Karen Suggs; her grandmother, Jane West; her brother, Luke Suggs; and Brittany Christian, UNCW's director of basketball operations. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal UNCW senior Lacey Suggs shares a moment with her dad Mike Suggs after her last game in Trask Coliseum. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal UNCW senior Lacey Suggs - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Subbing out in Trask Coliseum one final time, former East Bladen standout Lacey Suggs gets a hug from head coach Karen Barefoot. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Teammates at East Bladen and at UNC Wilmington, Lacey Suggs (right) gets a hug from Abby Ward after Suggs exited the floor at Trask Coliseum for a final time on Sunday. The Seahawks defeated Hofstra. - -

WILMINGTON — From freshman walk-on to three-time captain, the Trask Coliseum era of White Lake’s Lacey Suggs climaxed Sunday afternoon with her final home game.

The Seahawks beat Hofstra, with the 5-foot-10 Suggs tabbed with a rarity for her — she jumped center in an all-senior lineup.

Suggs on Friday night crossed the 1,000-point threshold. She and the Seahawks wrap up the season at Drexel and Delaware this week, then play in the CAA Tournament at Elon starting March 11.

Suggs was joined in the Senior Day ceremony before the game by her parents, Mike and Karen Suggs, her brother Luke, and her grandmother, Jane West.

Her senior teammates honored included Moriah Crisp, GiGi Smith, Ahyiona Vason and Timber Tate, along with Chase Norris of the video team.

Teammates at East Bladen and at UNC Wilmington, Lacey Suggs (right) gets a hug from Abby Ward after Suggs exited the floor at Trask Coliseum for a final time on Sunday. The Seahawks defeated Hofstra.

