Preview: Boys track

BOYS TRACK

WEST BLADEN

• Head coach: Jon Sherman, 1st year.

• Last year: West Bladen was third in the Three Rivers Conference championship.

• Dates: West Bladen does not host a meet. It runs against East Bladen when Red Springs hosts March 26. Three Rivers Conference championship meet is April 30 at UNC Pembroke. Regionals are May 8-9 and the state championship May 16.

EAST BLADEN

• Head coach: Wilson Bolden, 2nd year.

• Last year: East Bladen was fifth in the Three Rivers Conference championship.

• Top returners: A.J. Smith, Timothy McLean, Zaquis Leach, Orlando Murchison, Damondta Smith, Cody Long.

• League: Bolden says St. Pauls and Whiteville are expected to be the top competitors this year.

• Dates: East Bladen does not host a meet. It runs against West Bladen when Red Springs hosts March 26. Three Rivers Conference championship meet is April 30 at UNC Pembroke. Regionals are May 8-9 and the state championship May 16.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_prep-spring-boys-track.jpg