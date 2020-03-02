Preview: Golf

GOLF

WEST BLADEN

• Head coach: Phillip Penny, 8th year.

• Last year: In the regular season, West Bladen was second in the Three Rivers Conference (3,083 strokes), 224 strokes behind. West Bladen shot 355 in the Mideast Regional to finish sixth, five shots from a tie for the last spot to the state tournament.

• Top returners: Chad Garner and Wyatt Bordeaux. Penny says this is Garner’s fourth year, and his game has improved each year. Both players average about 80, and are all-conference picks.

• Penny: “We’ll do well if our four and five players come around. I think we have a chance if those two can play consistent for us.”

• League: Penny says, “This year us and South Columbus will again vie for the conference championship and are looking forward to going head to head with them. South Columbus has dominated this conference over the past few years, but last year we beat them once during the regular season and then again in the regionals.”

• Dates: The Vineyard, and rival East Bladen, hosts the Three Rivers Conference on Monday at White Lake. Regionals are May 4 or 5, and the state championship May 11-12.

EAST BLADEN

• Head coach: Jeff Packer.

• Last year: In the regular season, East Bladen was third in the Three Rivers Conference (3,425 strokes), 566 strokes out of first. East Bladen was 11th in the regional.

• Dates: The Vineyard, and East Bladen, hosts the Three Rivers Conference on Monday at White Lake. Regionals are May 4 or 5, and the state championship May 11-12.

