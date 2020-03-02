SOFTBALL

WEST BLADEN

• Head coach: Pam Stephens, 12th season at West Bladen, 27th overall.

• Last year: 11-10, 9-9 Three Rivers Conference; lost in first round of playoffs to Washington.

• Top returners: Alara Cashwell, Tatiana Hunt, Kasee Singletary.

• Stephens: We finished fourth in a very strong conference last year. We are a young team overall but fundamentally are improving at all positions.

• League: Whiteville, South Columbus, Whiteville and East Columbus are Stephens’ picks in the league, and she says “you can never count out East Bladen. Our goal is to be one of the top two teams in the 2-A division of our conference.”

• Dates: Whiteville is at West Bladen on March 31, South Columbus at West Bladen on April 28, East Columbus at West Bladen on March 17. West Bladen hosts East Bladen on May 5, and visits East Bladen on May 8. Playoffs begin May 12; regionals are May 26-30; state championship series is June 5-6.

EAST BLADEN

• Head coach: Chris Davisson, 1st year.

• Last year: 7-16, 7-10 Three Rivers Conference.

• Top returners: Kaleigh Raynor, Mariah Smith and Alyssa Futrell. Davisson says these three players are “the backbone of what our program will be as we move forward. Raynor is an all-around player and leader, with Smith and Futrell giving stability and leadership as well.”

• Davisson: “We have several talented freshmen that will be valuable assets to our team. It’s difficult to predict what players will do or how they will react under a new coach, with new demands, and a new philosophy. So far they have done well with the changes. The main goal from the start is to learn who we are, what we want to become and then working hard to obtain those goals. So far, I have been pleased with how hard they have worked.”

• League: Whiteville and South Columbus are Davisson’s picks, with “an eye on West Bladen.”

• Dates: East Bladen hosts Whiteville on March 6, and South Columbus on March 10. East Bladen hosts West Bladen on May 8, visits West Bladen on May 5. Playoffs begin May 12; regionals are May 26-30; state championship series is June 5-6.

