Preview: Baseball

BASEBALL

WEST BLADEN

• Head coach: John Ammons, 2nd year, 6-18 record.

• Last year: 6-18, 5-13 Three Rivers Conference; lost last 10.

• Top returners: Nolan Bryant, Colby White, Braylon Williamson, Dawson Bryan.

• Ammons: We’ll do well if we play sound defense, pitchers work ahead, and hitters are aggressive. We were competitive in most games last year and had a couple of costly innings. We need to find a way to get over that hump and finish. Most importantly we need to continue to build on the culture of hard work and doing things the right way on and off the field.

• League: Whiteville, South Columbus, East Bladen and West Columbus are Ammons’ choices to contend for the Three Rivers Conference crown, a league he believes is among the toughest for 2-A in the state.

• Dates: West Bladen hosts East Bladen on May 5, is at East Bladen on May 8. Playoffs begin May 12; regionals May 26-30; state championship series June 5-6.

EAST BLADEN

• Head coach: Grant Pait, 1st year.

• Last year: 19-7, 13-4 Three Rivers Conference; lost in state quarterfinals at Washington.

• Top returners: Gabe Barber, Ledrederick Wooten, Zach Meares, Brady Hollingsworth.

• Pait: We need our seniors and juniors, and other young talent, to fill in the departures of our graduated seven last season.

• League: Whiteville, South Columbus, West Bladen and St. Pauls are Pait’s choices to be at the top.

• Dates: Whiteville at East Bladen on March 6; East Bladen hosts West Bladen on May 8, visits West Bladen on May 5. Playoffs begin May 12; regionals May 26-30; state championship series June 5-6.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_prep-baseball.jpg