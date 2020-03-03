WHITE LAKE — Fast greens befuddled golfer after golfer Monday as Three Rivers Conference play opened on Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The par-72 layout of just more than 6,000 yards for the high school teams yielded few birdies and lots of double bogeys and higher. When it ended near dusk, the defending league champions were in a familiar position, and West Bladen and host East Bladen were far back in the season aggregate with just 18 holes in the books.

South Columbus shot 367, led by 83s from Caleb Click and Landon Rising. Jonathan Williams added a 96 and Jacob Butler 105. The Stallions won last year’s regular season title by 224 strokes, and they’re 42 up already this season.

Whiteville was second with a 409, West Columbus shot 419, West Bladen 430, East Bladen 445, Red Springs 454 and Fairmont 467. St. Pauls did not travel.

Chad Garner’s 47-47—94 for the Knights and Nick Norris’ 46-48—94 for the Eagles led the Bladen County players.

West Bladen also counted a 97 from Wyatt Bordeaux, 119 by Ray Roberts and 120 by Lee Roberts.

East Bladen scored a 112 from Jayson Baxter, 115 by Connor Britt and 124 by Bailey Williams.

“To be March 2nd, as you can imagine, the grass isn’t quite green yet but it’s getting there. It’s going to be really good toward the end of the season,” Garner said of the course.

He lamented the “glass” greens, and estimated his number of 3-putts at 15. He might have exaggerated a bit; Garner had six pars and no birdies.

“I think a lot of people had the same issue,” he said. “I know in the first two groups, everybody said they hit the ball really well. The greens were the No. 1 issue for everybody.”

The senior said his 3-hybrid was his “go to” out of the bag all day, from tees and anywhere else.

“It didn’t matter where I hit it, I felt confident that I could get it where I wanted it,” Garner said.

The Eagles’ leading scorer, Norris, agreed with his West Bladen counterpart.

“Greens were fast, conditions were fine and it was windy,” Norris said.

He assessed his play about 50-50 in terms of good and bad shots. He had three pars and no bogeys.

“I felt like I had one of my better rounds today, but I hope to do better throughout the year,” he said.

Click’s round included an eagle-2 at the 14th. He played the par-5s six-over and without a par or better. Rising had a birdie-2 at the 12th and three bogeys across the par-5s.

Nick Horne led the Wolfpack with a 95 and Logan Bryan shot 97 for the Vikings.

Of the 34 players, only nine broke 100.

West Bladen’s Chad Garner tees off on No. 6, his 18th hole, during Monday’s Three Rivers Conference match at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_prep-wb-golf-030620.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Chad Garner tees off on No. 6, his 18th hole, during Monday’s Three Rivers Conference match at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

