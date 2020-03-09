West Bladen nipped by 4-A Hoke County, 3-2

RAEFORD — West Bladen was defeated 3-2 at Hoke County on Saturday in high school softball.

Trailing by one, the 2-A Lady Knights of the Three Rivers Conference pushed the tying run into scoring position in the sixth and seventh innings against the 4-A Lady Bucks of the Sandhills Athletic Conference. In the sixth, after sophomore Jessalyn Vendrick’s solo homer with one out, West Bladen got runners aboard at first and second. In the seventh, senior Alara Cashwell’s two-out single to left moved senior Tatiana Hunt to third.

West Bladen stranded eight runners on the afternoon.

Vendrick added a single and Hunt had two doubles for West Bladen. Senior Kasee Singletary, sophomore Hannah Pait and freshman MacKenzie Singletary had the other hits.

Freshman Rylee Chadwick pitched four innings, allowing one run, two hits, four walks and struck out six. Vendrick worked the last two innings.

Hoke County scored three in the fifth on a single, error and a home run from sophomore Tamarah Lowery.

West Bladen (1-1) has scheduled four games this week: Monday at Fairmont, Tuesday at Red Springs, Friday at home with Red Springs, and Saturday at home with Hoke County.

