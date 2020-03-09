GREENSBORO — He was largely expected to be one and done.

But Tre Jones came back for a sophomore season at Duke. Monday morning, the ACC announced he has earned its Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The All-ACC team was voted on by 15 head coaches and 6o members of the media. Scoring for three teams was 5-3-1.

Jones is a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, and for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. He’s average 17.8 points in Duke’s last 16 games. For the year, he has a plus-2.4 ratio for assists to turnovers, and he averages 1.8 steals per game.

The rest of the first team All-ACC included Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr., Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, Notre Dame’s John Mooney and Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes. Interestingly, Jones’ 34 votes for Player of the Year was twice that of any other player, but his vote total for first team was fourth-best behind Carey, Nwora and Mooney.

Carey was easily the pick as Rookie of the Year, getting 70 of 75 votes. He averages 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He shots 57.7 percent from the floor and has 15 double-doubles.

Carolina’s Garrison Brooks was named Most Improved and made the third team along with N.C. State’s Markell Johnson. Carolina’s Cole Anthony and Wake Forest’s Olivier Sarr were third team.

Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton was named Coach of the Year after leading the Seminoles to their first regular-season crown. Patrick Williams of Florida State was named Sixth Man of the Year.

On the All-Freshman unit with Carey were Anthony, Williams, Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley II and Duke’s Cassius Stanley.

With Jones on the All-Defensive Team were Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Florida State’s Trent Forrest, Georgia Tech’s James Banks III and Boston College’s Steffon Mitchell.

The following is the voting totals:

• Coach of the Year: Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 62; Tony Bennett, Virginia, 12; Chris Mack, Louisville, 1.

• Player of the Year: Tre Jones, Duke, 34; Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 17; John Mooney, Notre Dame, 11; Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 7; Trent Forrest, Florida State, 4; Mamadi Diakite, Virginia 2.

• All-ACC First Team: Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 367; Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 359; John Mooney, Notre Dame, 351; Tre Jones, Duke, 348; Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 305.

• All-ACC Second Team: Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 234; Devin Vassell, Florida State, 212; Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 209; Trent Forrest, Florida State, 200; Markell Johnson, NC State, 101.

• All-ACC Third Team: Kihei Clark, Virginia, 98; Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 87; Aamir Simms, Clemson, 79; Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 69; Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest, 63.

• All-ACC Honorable Mention: Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 58; Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 48; Brandon Childress, Wake Forest 44; Chris Lykes, Miami, 32; M.J. Walker, Florida State, 22; Braxton Key, Virginia, 16; Dwayne Sutton, Louisville 15; Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 11.

• Rookie of the Year: Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 70; Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 2; Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 2; Patrick Williams, Florida State, 1.

• All-Freshman Team: Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 75; Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 55; Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 54

Cassius Stanley, Duke, 36; Patrick Williams, Florida State, 29.

• Defensive Player of the Year: Tre Jones, Duke, 45; Trent Forrest, Florida State, 18; Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 8

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 3; Manny Bates, NC State, 1.

• All-Defensive Team: Tre Jones, Duke, 64; Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 55; Trent Forrest, Florida State, 55; James Banks III, Georgia Tech, 34; Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 30.

• Sixth Man of the Year: Patrick Williams, Florida State, 35; Malik Williams, Louisville, 28; Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 9; Isaiah Wong, Miami, 3.

• Most Improved Player: Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 17; Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest, 16; Devin Vassell, Florida State, 16; Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 10; Aamir Simms, Clemson, 6; Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 6; Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 2; D.J. Funderburk, NC State, 1; Jay Huff, Virginia, 1.

The Associated Press

Duke’s Tre Jones (3) has been named the ACC Player of the Year and its Defensive Player of the Year by a panel of 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_acc-duke-tre-jones-031020.jpg The Associated Press

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal