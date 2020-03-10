Tennis rivalry: East Bladen downs West Bladen, 8-0

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Logan Lewis is one of a handful of returning players for West Bladen. On Monday, he was defeated 6-3, 6-1 in the top singles slot. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen senior Jay McGill won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles on Monday. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Intensity wasn’t the same, but the good sportsmanship that has marked high school tennis matches between East Bladen and West Bladen remained.

The Three Rivers Conference rivals met in a nonconference clash Monday afternoon, with the host Eagles prevailing 8-0. On a windy day of pollen, the Knights traveled with just four players available and forfeited two singles matches.

By mutual agreement, No. 3 doubles was not played.

“It’s different,” said East Bladen senior Jay McGill. “Two years ago, it was a real close game.”

McGill topped senior Logan Lewis 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match. The Eagles’ junior Jackson Bostic, senior Jake Evans and junior Will Hester defeated, respectively, senior Tristen Sadler, senior Gerardo Cristobal and freshman Jose Reyes in the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 matches. Sadler won a game the first set; the rest were all shutouts.

In doubles, Bostic-Hester defeated Lewis-Sadler 8-0 and junior Hoyt Register-senior Reid Potter downed Cristobal-Reyes 8-0.

Singles forfeits went to sophomore Latham Walters and Register.

“It’s really hard,” Lewis said of the lack of numbers. “We had three pretty good players to graduate last year — we lost half of our team. It’s not easy.”

Still, he believes the squad will improve.

“It’s only the beginning of the season,” he said. “By the end, we’ll be in better shape.”

Head coach Billy Bryant said the Knights often have all six places filled, but in some matches and practices they have not. East Bladen head coach Terry Smith lamented the situation for the Knights, and said his team has work to do as it prepares to contend with Whiteville and South Columbus for Three Rivers supremacy.

“I think we have a chance to make the playoffs and get out of the first round this time,” McGill said.

He and Lewis both said Monday’s clash wasn’t their finest. McGill said he struggled with his serve-and-volley, often getting beat when he made misjudgments. Lewis said he missed too many shots.

“He’s pretty good,” Lewis said of facing McGill for the first time.

The Eagles exited the match 2-0 while the Knights fell to 0-2. Smith said he’s anxious to see his team improve.

“We need to get better in the 4, 5 and 6 spots,” Smith said. “That’s going to determine how we do.”

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

