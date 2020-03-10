West Bladen’s Boykin, East Bladen’s Ward are best in the Three Rivers Conference

Tyre Boykin - Patience Ward - Javant McDowell - Maya McDonald - - Kasee Singletary - - Mikayla Meadows - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file Tyre Boykin goes to the hoop against South Columbus during a game this year in the Castle. On Monday, he was named the Three Rivers Conference Player of the Year. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file Patience Ward locks in defensively against Clinton in the state playoffs in a game in which she scored 31 points, pulled 12 rebounds and had 11 steals. On Monday, she was named the Three Rivers Conference Player of the Year. - -

WHITEVILLE — Bladen County was home to the best basketball players in the Three Rivers Conference this season.

Tyre Boykin of West Bladen and Patience Ward of East Bladen were named Player of the Year, respectively, in the boys and girls all-conference selections announced by the league president on Monday. Boykin has signed with a Division I mid-major, the University of Missouri at Kansas City, and Ward has signed to play in Wilmington with Cape Fear Community College.

Boykin finished the year with 562 points, scoring 26.1 per game in the Three Rivers and 24.4 overall. He had 25 or more on 11 nights. The highlight was a 41-point outburst against rival East Bladen in the Castle, a game in which his team lost 60-41.

Ward finished her career with 1,602 points, 754 rebounds and 430 steals, giving her per-game averages of 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 steals. She averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 steals per game this year as the Lady Eagles finished 22-5 and second in the Three Rivers, advancing to the second round of the state playoffs where they lost to eventual East champion Farmville Central. Among the highlights was a 45-point game against Jacksonville Northside in November, and a career-first triple-double of 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 steals in her last game in the Eagle’s Nest against Clinton in the state playoffs.

The league pre-designates the Coach of the Year honor to the regular season titlist. Sharing the boys award was St. Pauls’ Corey Thompson, West Columbus’ W.T. Edwards and Whiteville’s Jerry Singletary. The girls award went to St. Pauls’ Michael Moses.

Boykin was the lone West Bladen player named to the boys all-conference team.

East Bladen was represented by junior Javant McDowell.

Neither Bladen County school had an honorable mention selection.

On the girls all-conference team with Ward from East Bladen was sophomore Maya McDonald.

West Bladen landed seniors Kasee Singletary and Mikayla Meadows.

Bladen County’s honorable mention choices were East senior Lorna Mendell, junior Katie Evans and sophomore Alexus Mitchell, and West seniors Elexis Corrothers and Seniah Johnson, and sophomore Haley George.

Named all-conference for the boys were St. Pauls’ Emonte Smith, Zarron Glover and Caleb Henderson; West Columbus’ Brandis Kelly, Marquise Ratliff and Winston Mason; Whiteville’s Wendell Smith, Antonio McFadden and Ty Moss; Fairmont’s Kobe Davis and Jakeem Moore; Red Springs’ Jordan Ferguson and Corell Love; South Columbus’ Rajon Graham; and East Columbus’ Tahia Melvin.

Named honorable mention for the boys were St. Pauls’ Jeyvian Tatum, Anthony Campbell, William Ford and Erickson Emanuel; West Columbus’ Tyquawn Johnson, Tayvon Tyler, Naqiis Johnson and Keywork Sumpter; Whiteville’s William Godwin, K.J. Hall, Ervin Moore and Zion Wilson; Fairmont’s Sharron Wilson, Tyrese Bradley and Dewayne McCormick; Red Springs’ Corey Newton, Chandler McMillan and Jowan Maker; and South Columbus’ Ja’quan Jordan and Aveon Bellamy.

Named all-conference for the girls were St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger, Iyania Evans and Jakieya Thompson; Whiteville’s Trinity Smith and I’Reona Johnson; Fairmont’s Paris Bethea and Amyrikal Vaught; Red Springs’ Sydney Bell; East Columbus’ La’Zaydia Flowers; South Columbus’ Alexis Jordan; and West Columbus’ Haley Brown.

Named honorable mention for the girls were Talieya Council, Tamyra Council, Shakiya Floyd and Braxtin Kinlaw; Whiteville’s Jazmin Faison, Alex Bellamy and Ruth Maldonado; Fairmont’s Georgianna Waters, LaKayla Chavis and Jakirra White; Red Springs’ Anyla Hunt and Omaryah McMillian; East Columbus’ Sanuawa Campbell and GiGi Bellamy; South Columbus’ Bethany Lupo and Bella Coleman; and West Columbus’ Leondra Smith and Jamesee Lawson.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

